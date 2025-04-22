Naomi Osaka sends a cryptic message hours after heart-breaking Madrid Open crash out

Naomi Osaka shared a cryptic message just hours after she crashed out of the 2025 Madrid Open. The Japanese player was in action against Italy's Lucia Bronzetti.

Ad

Osaka, ranked World No. 55, kicked off her claycourt campaign at the WTA 1000 in Madrid on Tuesday, April 22. Her run, however, reached an abrupt end with an opening-round defeat to Bronzetti.

Bronzetti, ranked No. 59, started the contest with a 6-4 lead after capitalizing on her solitary break-point opportunity in the set, while Naomi Osaka let slip two. The former World No. 1, though, staged a commanding return, clinching the second set 6-2 to draw level.

Ad

Trending

Despite Osaka’s threat, her Italian opponent made a quick recovery in the decider, snatching a break in the very first game. Although Osaka leveled the score in the sixth game (3-3), Bronzetti broke her right back for a decisive lead, eventually securing a 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 win after two hours and 20 minutes of play.

Just hours after the heartbreak, Naomi Osaka shared a cryptic message hinting at her mental turmoil.

Ad

"I wouldn’t wish what goes on in my brain to my worst enemy," she wrote on Threads.

Naomi Osaka on Threads

The four-time Grand Slam champion appeared optimistic about her claycourt season, considering she’d renewed her confidence on the surface after her tight contest against Iga Swiatek at the 2024 French Open. She'd promptly provided updates about her intense training drills on clay at coach Patrick Mouratoglou’s academy before her appearance in Madrid.

Ad

What Naomi Osaka said about her career before her 2025 campaign

Naomi Osaka pictured at the 2025 Madrid Open - Image Source: Getty

Naomi Osaka didn’t achieve her desired results in 2024 when she returned from her maternity break after welcoming daughter Shai. Her personal expectations aside, the four-time Grand Slam champion made a remarkable climb on the ranking charts, from being unranked to re-entering the world’s top 60.

Ad

During her press conference in Auckland before starting the 2025 campaign, Osaka claimed that she put in immense effort to make a competitive comeback.

"I worked way harder than I’ve ever worked before," she said. "So in that, I guess it was very painful to not get the results I wanted, but I feel like I’m growing and learning."

Ad

She, however, firmly conveyed that she won't be dragging out her career if she fails to meet her personal expectations.

"I don’t think I’m the type of player that would hang around. I have a lot of respect for all the players on tour, but the point of my life that I’m at right now, if I’m not above a certain ranking, I don’t see myself playing for a while," she said.

Ad

Naomi Osaka began her ongoing season by reaching her first final in almost three years in Auckland. At this stage, she suffered a painful setback, retiring from the title clash after winning the opening set. The 27-year-old has since failed to reach the final stages of any tournaments (Melbourne, Indian Wells, Miami, and Madrid).

She would hope for a better campaign at her fourth WTA 1000 event of the season, the Italian Open (May 7-18).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranjali P. Pranjali is a tennis journalist and content specialist at Sportskeeda, having been with the company for almost two years. With a Master's degree, she proudly embraces her inner "data nerd" and uses her expertise to analyze the stats that make tennis more exciting.



She keeps a tab on the players' press conferences and interviews to ensure she is up to date with the latest in the world of tennis. Pranjali has garnered over 10 million reads across her 1500+ articles and is the author of Sportskeeda's most-read tennis article to date.



While her childhood idol is Rafael Nadal, Pranjali acknowledges Novak Djokovic's supremacy as the GOAT when it comes to numbers and admires Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina and Coco Gauff for their diverse playing styles. When she is not deep in the tennis world, Pranjali unwinds with dancing, painting, and fashion, and also likes solving puzzles, quizzes, and complex math problems to keep her mind sharp. Know More

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline