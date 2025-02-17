Naomi Osaka shares cryptic message about her personality as she narrates amusing incident

Naomi Osaka shared a cryptic post about an incident related to her personality. The Japanese player is known for her quiet and calm personality on and off the court.

Ad

Osaka last took over the tennis court at the Australian Open, where she advanced to the third round, competing against Belinda Bencic. However, she had to walk over during the game, citing an abdominal injury, leading to her opponent's win, 7-6(7).

As Osaka gears up to compete in the upcoming matches, she shared a cryptic post on X, revealing an incident that was directed toward her personality. Revealing that she stays quiet on purpose, she wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Someone just told me they didn’t know my personality was like this. Dude, that was on purpose; me being quiet is on purpose lol," wrote Naomi Osaka.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Just three days before this post, Osaka shared another post related to her personality, writing:

"I’m about to be so unapologetically myself."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Naomi Osaka started her 2025 tennis season by competing at the ASB Classic, where she reached the finals after defeating players such as Lina Glushko, Alycia Parks, and others. However, in the last round, she couldn't claim the title, as she retired early against Clara Tauson, citing an abdominal injury.

Naomi Osaka opened up about having self-doubt while growing up

Naomi Osaka shared an excerpt from her book in an Instagram post, opening up about how she faced self-doubt and how she overcame it while growing up. She also stated that while growing up, she never liked herself.

Ad

"Growing up I never liked myself. While that statement is bold, I also wouldn't say I disliked myself either. It was a strange contradiction of thought, I was existing but I didn't have a strong emotion or opinion tied to my being whether positive or negative," Osaka wrote.

Along with this, she also added that she used to compare her appearance and her tennis skills with others.

Ad

"Comparison is the thief of joy. When I was a teenager I used to compare myself to other people a lot. Whether it was from being a stereotypical teenage girl and thinking my body wasn't conventionally attractive because I'm an athlete, or comparing myself to other tennis players and thinking I'm behind."

She further added:

Ad

"It felt like the more I preserved through rough times the more I began to appreciate myself and in that way started a strong comradeship between my body and my mind. I began to feel grateful every day when I woke up."

Following the Australian Open exit, Naomi Osaka pulled out from the Abu Dhabi Open, as she couldn't make the main draw cut of the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline