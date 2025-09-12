Naomi Osaka shares frustrations with repeated anti-doping tests days after heartbreaking US Open exit

Naomi Osaka made her best Grand Slam run since becoming a mother at the recently concluded 2025 US Open. The four-time Grand Slam champion made it to the semifinals, where she was defeated by Amanda Anisimova.

Now days after her heartbreaking US Open exit, Osaka shared his frustration after undergoing two anti-doping tests within just five days. On her Instagram story, Osaka posted a picture of her arm with a bandage from a blood draw. She wrote:

"When anti-doping comes 2 times in 5 days and gets you in the same arm each time 😭😭😭"

Naomi Osaka's Instagram story

Osaka's post was a reflection of the experience many athletes share to abide with the rigorous testing protocols of professional sports. Anti-doping agencies frequently conduct both in-competition and out-of-competition tests.

After her US Open exit, Naomi Osaka is back in her homeland, Tokyo, Japan. The Grand Slam event will give her a lot of confidence as she aims to win her first major title since winning the 2021 Australian Open.

Naomi Osaka satisfied with her performance at US Open

In her spirited run to the semifinals of the 2025 US Open, Naomi Osaka overcame some big names in the process. She defeated the third seed Coco Gauff in the fourth round and also eliminated No. 11 Karolina Muchova in the quarterfinal.

Osaka lost in the semifinals to Amanda Anisimova in a tight, three-set match: 6-7(4), 7-6(3), 6-3. After the match, Osaka said she gave her best out there and the performance has only increased her confidence.

“Honestly, I’m not sad because I feel like I did everything I could,” she said. “Honestly, it’s inspiring for me because it makes me want to train and try to improve, and hopefully, yes, give my best again and see what happens. But I think I can’t be angry with myself.”

Osaka also mentioned that going into the semifinals exceeded her expectations. She added:

“Even at my worst, I never played a tournament thinking I was going to lose in the first round. If I participate in a tournament, I want to win. So, I would say going far in the US Open was certainly a boost for my confidence. How well I did in Montreal was also a confidence boost, but the season isn’t over yet. Honestly, I’ve gone a little further than I thought.”

Osaka is now focusing on the upcoming tournaments in Asia, hoping to end the year on a high. She'll then shift her focus to the 2025 Australian Open.

