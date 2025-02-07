Naomi Osaka shares gym mirror selfie as she amps up fitness after double injury retirement to start 2025

Naomi Osaka is staying focused on her recovery and return to competitive tennis. Osaka recently shared a gym selfie, giving fans a glimpse into her rehabilitation process after an abdominal injury disrupted her 2025 season.

Osaka kicked off the 2025 season with an impressive run at the ASB Classic in Auckland. Entering the tournament as the seventh seed, she stormed through the draw with wins over Lina Glushko, Julia Grabher, Hailey Baptiste, and Alycia Parks, securing a spot in the final.

However, her campaign took an unfortunate turn when she was forced to retire against fifth seed Clara Tauson due to an abdominal injury. Despite this setback, she remained resolute and traveled to Melbourne to compete in the Australian Open.

The former World No. 1 looked strong in the opening rounds, taking down Caroline Garcia and 20th seed Karolina Muchova before the injury flared up again. This time, the pain forced her to retire mid-match against Belinda Bencic in the third round, shortening her Grand Slam journey.

With her competitive return temporarily on hold, Osaka has shifted her focus to rehabilitation and fitness. Her latest Instagram story, posted on February 6, 2025, featured a gym selfie, highlighting her commitment to regaining peak physical form.

Naomi Osaka opens up about persistent injury struggles after Australian Open exit

Naomi Osaka discussed her ongoing injury challenges during the post-match press conference at the Australian Open, stating:

"Update on my injury is it's not fantastic and I'm feeling I mean not great not bad in the middle somewhere. We were doing everything we could like, I was going to therapy every day and stuff like that in the night."

The four-time Grand Slam singles champion went on to add:

"It's kind of hard just to stay in the moment sometimes in regards to like getting injured because obviously I was in the final in Auckland too and it sucks because I also think I could have maybe won that tournament and it could have been like my first tournament win back but yeah I think I played really well today."

Naomi Osaka has already pulled out of the Abu Dhabi Open (February 3-8) and the Qatar Open (February 9-15) and has not signed up for the Dubai Tennis Championships, scheduled for February 16-22.

