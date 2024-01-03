Naomi Osaka shares an optimistic message despite losing her second match back at Brisbane International 2024

Naomi Osaka tasted defeat for the first time since becoming a mother as Karolina Pliskova outlasted her in their second-round match at the Brisbane International.

Osaka returned to the tour earlier this week, playing her first match in 16 months on Monday (January 1) against Tamara Korpatsch. Osaka showed glimpses of the old as she defeated her German opponent 6-3, 7-6 (9).

The four-time Grand Slam champion started brightly again on Wednesday in the battle of the two former world No. 1's, winning the first set 6-3. She, however, failed to capitalize on that lead, going down 7-6(4), 6-4 in sets two and three, respectively.

A commanding serving clinic from Pliskova proved to be too strong for Osaka in the end. Pliskova will face a stiff challenge from the No. 3 seed Jelena Ostapenko tomorrow in the round of 16.

Reacting to the loss on her social media, the ever-cheerful Osaka looked in good spirits. She sheepishly admitted that she enjoyed the game despite ending on the losing side.

"Ngl that was really fun though," exclaimed Osaka via social media.

Expand Tweet

Osaka hit fourteen aces and put in 66% of her first serves during the match. She failed to capitalize on the 12 break point opportunities provided, converting only twice.

The pair incidentally last played each other at the same venue back in 2020. Pliskova won that match too from a set down, with 6-7(10), 7-6(3), 6-2 being the final score. The Czech would go on to win that year's tournament.

Naomi Osaka credits daughter Shai in comeback

Naomi Osaka in her match against Tamara Korpatsch at the 2024 Brisbane International in Brisbane, Australia - Getty Images

New mother, Naomi Osaka, shed light on the birth of her daughter Shai after her first-round victory against Tamara Korpatsch. She credited her daughter for helping her grow up so much faster and giving her a new outlook on life. She also described how it has helped her gain a 'better perspective on tennis.'

“For me, I love it a lot because … in a way I would say (Shai) has helped me grow up so much so quickly. I was super nervous the whole time. A part of me felt like Shai was watching me. I wanted to do my best for her", Naomi Osaka said, via The National.

Osaka once again reiterated that not much has changed. She did however mention that she is fully aware that she is now somebody her daughter is going to start looking up to very soon, and that she would like to do it full justice.

“While I’m playing, I’m aware of it in the sense that I want to be a good role model for my daughter. Other than that I think I’m pretty much trying to be the same old me.”

Before Brisbane, Osaka's last professional match on tour was a walkover loss against Beatriz Haddad Maia at the 2022 Toray Pan Pacific Open. She is next due to take part in an exhibition match at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne next week.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline