Naomi Osaka shares photos from her return to on-court training, poses with her Yonex limited edition racket bag

Naomi Osaka seems to be on the up and up - at least as far as her brand partnerships are concerned.

The Japanese star's 2022 Australian Open title defense came to an unceremonious end last month, as she was upset by unseeded American Amanda Anisimova in the third round. By virtue of the loss, Osaka fell outside the top 80 of the WTA rankings the following week.

The four-time Major winner has since been out of commission but will be making her much-awaited comeback at the 2022 Indian Wells Open in March. During her downtime from tennis, the 24-year-old has been active on social media. She shared the new Beats by Dre ad with her followers last week and even found time to attend her good friend Christopher Eubanks' singles outing at the recently-concluded Dallas Open.

The much sought-after star took to her Instagram handle earlier on Friday to share pictures of herself posing with her own line of custom-made Yonex racket bags. She also posted a snap of the strings she uses, which were most likely Yonex Poly Tour Strike.

The 24-year-old also inferred in her caption that she felt great elation to be practicing on the court once again.

"Hi," she wrote, followed by a heart and a waving emoji.

It was last year in August when Osaka first disclosed that a limited edition of her Yonex EZONE 98 was in the works. Osaka's new custom racket, designed for marketing purposes only, is furnished with multiple cherry blossom flowers.

The racket also sports a golden logo and text on its neck, adding even more charm to it. Her custom-made Yonex kit bag has a color scheme similar to that of her limited-edition racket.

The Japanese star, however, is yet to play with the limited-edition Yonex EZONE 98 racket and is normally seen playing with the stock version of the racket in competitive matches, which is blue in color.

The Japanese star's limited-edition racket with the Yonex logo and text

Her matching Yonex racket bag

The four-time Major winner's strings (Source: Naomi Osaka's Instagram)

Former champion Naomi Osaka to make much-awaited return at this year's Indian Wells Open

The Japanese at the 2018 Indian Wells Open

Osaka recently disclosed that she will be making her return to the WTA tour at the Indian Wells Open, which is scheduled to kick off on 9 March. The 24-year-old was awarded a wildcard into the main draw earlier on Friday, as she didn't make the cut for direct entry at the WTA 1000 event.

It should be noted, however, that the Japanese won the title in the Californian desert back in 2018 - which signified the start of her breakthrough to the elite.

