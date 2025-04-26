Naomi Osaka shares uplifting message for 'fellow overthinkers' days after Madrid Open heartbreak

Naomi Osaka recently penned a message addressing her fans, encouraging them to enjoy the pleasure of life. The Japanese tennis player was recently in action at the Madrid Open, crashing out of the first round after a 4-6, 6-2, 4-6 loss against Lucia Bronzetti.

Ad

Osaka's 2025 season started on a bright note, with her reaching a career final after almost three years at the ASB Classic in Auckland.

However, the four-time Major champion had to retire from the final due to injury, which was also the case for her at the Australian Open, where she had to withdraw from her third-round match. Since Melbourne, she has had two first-round exits in the next three events she has played at.

Ad

Trending

After her Madrid heartbreak, Osaka penned a message on Instagram, urging people who are "overthinkers" to free themselves from their doubts and let themselves enjoy their lives. She admitted that the worries overthinkers go through are significant challenges and help people to evolve.

"To all my ppl who sometimes get caught up in the shackles of their brain. ILY," Osaka posted.

Ad

The last title that Osaka won on the WTA Tour was at the 2021 Australian Open, where she won 6-4, 6-3 against Jennifer Brady in the final.

Naomi Osaka gets ready to get her form back on clay

In Picture: Naomi Osaka (Getty)

In an interesting move, Naomi Osaka will next be in action at the L'Open 35 de Saint Malo, which is a WTA 125 event. For Osaka, who is an established star in the WTA circuit, playing at a lower-tier event shows her determination and hunger to still be at the top of the Tour.

Ad

Clay has been a weak surface for Osaka, who has never reached a final on the surface. At the big clay events on the Tour at the French Open, Madrid Open, and the Italian Open, she has a win percentage of 57, 55, and 50, respectively.

Osaka has never been past the third round at Roland Garros. However, in a great match last year, she came very close to toppling the reigning champion Iga Swiatek but could not close out the match despite having match points.

All of Osaka's seven career titles have come on the hard courts, which include four Major titles and two WTA 1000 titles at Indian Wells and China back in 2018 and 2019, respectively. If she can fare well at the upcoming WTA 125 event, she will have a decent chance of having a good show at Roland Garros this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline