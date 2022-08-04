Naomi Osaka snaps photos with a 96-year-old fan after 1R win at Silicone Valley Classic 

Naomi Osaka shared a special moment with a 96-year-old fan following her victory over Qinwen Zheng in San Jose. The Japanese tennis star saw off Zheng 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 in the round of 32 at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic. Osaka, who spotted a sign in the crowd that said "96-year old Osaka fan", took a photo with the lady and her family.

The moment generated many heart-warming reactions from tennis fans across the globe as she took some time after the match to give back to those that supported her on the first day of the tournament.

The 24-year-old made an additional effort to thank more of her fans by signing autographs while leaving the court and taking photographs just outside the stadium, where supporters waited in long lines to try and share a moment with her.

Osaka has also made other headlines over the past two years as she withdrew from her press duties at the 2021 French Open. She went on to take a few months off from tennis after the US Open last year to focus on her mental health and well-being.

Her return to the tour has seen her drop out of the top-30 and reach a solitary final at the Miami Open. Osaka withdrew from the grasscourt season entirely due to an achilles injury and has returned to the tour for the first time since in San Jose.

Kylen Mills @KylenMills #tennis Naomi Osaka at the end of a LONG line of fans waiting to get autographs after her first match in the @MubadalaSVC in San Jose. She signed every single one & posed for photos, even stopping at the end to go into the crowd to reach some kids. Class all the way. @kron4news Naomi Osaka at the end of a LONG line of fans waiting to get autographs after her first match in the @MubadalaSVC in San Jose. She signed every single one & posed for photos, even stopping at the end to go into the crowd to reach some kids. Class all the way. @kron4news #tennis https://t.co/IhjQVSLe2s

Naomi Osaka to face Coco Gauff next at Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka at the 2020 Australian Open - Day 5

Naomi Osaka currently sits in 41st place in the WTA rankings and is hoping to climb up the ladder during the American hardcourt swing. Osaka next faces Coco Gauff in an enthralling round of 16 match-up at the Silicon Valley Classic.

Following a convincing victory over Qinwen Zheng, the 24-year-old will be hoping to keep the momentum going when she comes up against the young Gauff. Although only 18 years old, the American already boasts an impressive amount of experience, having already won two WTA tour singles titles and reached the French Open final this year.

The Japanese has a 13-5 win-loss record this year, compared to Gauff's 26-13. Both players enter Thursday's last 16 contest on the back of convincing first-round wins and will be eager to make a deep run in the tournament. It will be the fourth meeting between the pair, with Osaka leading the head-to-head 2-1.

