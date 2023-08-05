Naomi Osaka spreads the word about boyfriend Cordae’s new single ‘Make Up Your Mind’

Tennis star Naomi Osaka is not only a champion on the court but also a supportive girlfriend to her rapper beau Cordae. The 25-year-old athlete recently posted a screenshot of listening to Cordae’s newly released single ‘Make Up Your Mind’.

The couple, who have been dating since 2019, recently welcomed their first child together. Cordae announced the birth of their daughter during a concert, expressing his gratitude to his fans and dedicating his performance to their newborn daughter Shai. A fan captured the moment on video and shared it on social media.

"I love you all forever for that. You all are a part of my family. And speaking of family... my daughter Shai was just born a couple of days ago. So, I wanna dedicate this performance to my baby girl Shai. I love you, I'm going back home," Cordae said in the video.

Cordae, 25, is a rising star in the rap scene, having earned two Grammy nominations for his debut album The Lost Boy in 2020. His latest single ‘Make Up Your Mind’ is a catchy summer anthem about a girl who sends him mixed signals.

“I said she love me / She love me not / But she don’t got no damn clue about what she want,” he rap-sings on the chorus.

On Friday (August 4), Osaka showed her appreciation for her boyfriend’s music by posting a screenshot on Instagram of the song playing on her phone.

"Had the assumption that if you have a kid, it’s basically the end of your career" - Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka recently shared her doubts about her tennis future after becoming a mother and how it was not the same for her male counterparts.

Osaka welcomed her daughter Shai on July 7. The four-time Grand Slam winner has been away from the Tour since she revealed her pregnancy in January this year.

Osaka was a guest on the Mountaintop Conversations podcast hosted by former sprinter Allyson Felix. Osaka spoke about her fears regarding her career, saying that she always believed having a child would mean the end of one’s tennis career.

"Actually, there was a lot of pressure I felt for me. For me, I always had the assumption that if you have a kid, it’s basically the end of your career. I don’t really see a lot of women on the tennis tour with kids. They are usually a bit older, and it just seems like a very hard taxing on your body," she said.

The four-time Grand Slam champion and former World No. 1 now plans to make a comeback to tennis next year and is hoping to be back in action as early as the Australian Open.

