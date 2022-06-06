Naomi Osaka, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Sloane Stephens and others react to Coco Gauff's Instagram post after French Open singles final

Naomi Osaka, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Sloane Stephens were among the many players who reacted to Coco Gauff's Instagram post after she lost the French Open final on Saturday.

The 18-year-old reached her maiden Grand Slam singles final by defeating Martina Trevisan in straight sets. However, she was beaten 6-3, 6-1 by World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the title match. The Pole thus achieved her second Grand Slam title, sixth consecutive title, and 35th straight win.

wta @WTA INVINCIBLE IGA



INVINCIBLE IGA @iga_swiatek defeats Gauff 6-1, 6-3 to claim her second career #RolandGarros title with a 35th consecutive victory! 🏆 INVINCIBLE IGA 🏆🇵🇱 @iga_swiatek defeats Gauff 6-1, 6-3 to claim her second career #RolandGarros title with a 35th consecutive victory! https://t.co/V99DalzqH3

Gauff took to Instagram after the final to say that the last few weeks had been an emotional rollercoaster but that she was "so grateful for this moment." She also thanked everyone for their support.

"These past few weeks have been filled with so many emotions and I am so grateful for this moment," Gauff wrote. "Thank you to everyone for all of the support. Grand Slam finalist. I'll bounce back."

A number of tennis players including Osaka, Tsitsipas and Stephens congratulated Gauff on reaching her first Grand Slam singles final.

Stephens and Fernandez were among the many players and fans who congratulated Coco Gauff

The French Open ended on a sour note for Gauff as she also lost the women's doubles final, partnering Jessica Pegula. The American pair were beaten 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 by the French duo of Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenović.

Coco Gauff moves up to 13th in WTA rankings

Gauff has moved up to 13th in the WTA rankings

Due to her run to the French Open final, Coco Gauff has moved up to a career-high ranking of No. 13. The 18-year-old has won 20 out of 31 singles matches this season. Her best result prior to the French Open was reaching the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open.

Gauff has fared well on the doubles circuit this season. She won the women's doubles event at the Qatar Open along with Pegula. The duo beat Elise Mertens and Veronika Kudermetova in the final.

Gauff also reached the semifinals of the women's doubles event in Miami and the quarterfinals at Indian Wells and Madrid.

The teenager will now turn her attention to the grasscourt season, especially Wimbledon, which starts on June 27.

