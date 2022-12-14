Naomi Osaka taken aback by Serena Williams' retirement, says it feels 'surreal'

Naomi Osaka was taken aback by Serena Williams' retirement from tennis.

Serena Williams ended her long tennis career during this year's US Open, where she lost to Alija Tomljanovic, 7-5, 6(4)-7, 6-1 in the third round.

Naomi Osaka, in a recent appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna discussed her new children’s book, her skincare line, Serena Williams’ retirement and more. The four-time Grand Slam champion stated that she didn't expect Serena Williams' retirement, but was grateful that the American informed everyone about her retirement early so that everyone could witness the incredible moment.

“To me, it feels definitely surreal and I’m almost like I think she’s coming back. But you know how you’re just like this can’t be happening kind of thing. So, it was one of those moments for me but I’m really grateful that she told everyone, so we atleast got the chance to watch her,” said Naomi Osaka.

She added that she had learned to speak out about her issues instead of holding them within during the COVID-19 quarantine.

“I think I’m slowly getting comfortable with using my voice but for me it was probably during quarantine like when COVID first came out. I didn’t have anything to do, so I sat by myself and I was just thinking about my life and what I want to accomplish and I think all in all I just wanted to feel like I didn’t shy away from issues that I felt heavy in my heart,” she added.

The tennis star also shared her thoughts on Simone Biles’ decision to step away from gymnastics for her own mental health.

"I thought that, in that moment, it was really courageous of her and I also think that you know everyone has different journeys and different paths and it's all unique to us and I think that whatever she does, I am sure we all support her and I know that she has like the great intentions," she said.

"I definitely have projects coming up" - Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka pictured during the 2022 Miami Open

In recent years, Naomi Osaka has emerged as an entrepreneur with her own media firm, skin care brand, and other ventures. She spoke about how developing her skin care line KILNO provided her with a lot of lessons during the same interview.

“It has been fun. It’s been a process. I’ve learned a lot during the creation of KINLO and when I was younger, I actually didn’t wear sunscreen because I was like, ‘my melanin will protect me’ and I think there’s a lot of people that feel that way. So, just the education process of it was definitely really interesting,” said Naomi Osaka.

She added that she is a person of curiosity and that she has a lot of projects in the pipeline.

“I’m the type that always likes to do something and I’m always curious. So, it’s nice that I get to learn like the behind the scenes of everything. So, I definitely have projects coming up and I hope maybe I’ll be on here again,” she added.

