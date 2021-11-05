Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu and other tennis stars donate memorabilia to charity auction

Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray are among a host of tennis stars who have donated memorabilia to the Love All Auction. The charity auction was created in memory of British player Elena Baltacha, who died at the age of 30 due to liver cancer.

Donated memorabilia includes rackets from the aforementioned trio, signed tennis shoes from Coco Gauff and Lleyton Hewitt, and Billie Jean King's autobiography with a personal message. All proceeds from the auction will be used to support grassroots tennis programs in the UK along with research and screening for women's cancer and palliative care for young adults with cancer.

Naomi Osaka's involvement in various charitable causes is well known

Naomi Osaka has often led by example and contributed to several charitable causes. Following the devastating earthquake in Haiti a few months ago, she decided to donate her prize money from the Cincinnati Open to relief efforts aimed at rebuilding the country.

Osaka also launched Play Academy in collaboration with Nike and Laureus Sport for Good, an initiative aimed at transforming girls' lives through increased participation in sports. It's currently active in Tokyo, Los Angeles and Haiti.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the four-time Grand Slam champion joined hands with her sister Mari to design a limited-edition face mask, with the proceeds going towards programs that assist underprivileged youth in Japan.

Naomi Osaka's return to tennis still uncertain

Naomi Osaka hasn't played since her third-round exit from the US Open. The Japanese is currently on an extended break from the tour, and was recently spotted vacationing in Greece and Italy.

While the 24-year-old has provided her fans with plenty of updates on her personal life, she hasn't revealed any concrete details regarding her return to the tour. The Japanese did, however, hint that she plans to return to action soon as she feels the desire to compete again.

With the 2021 season all but over for the Japanese, she is likely to make a comeback early next year, possibly at the Australian Open, where she's the reigning champion. Osaka won her fourth Grand Slam title in Melbourne earlier this year, defeating Jennifer Brady in the final.

Edited by Arvind Sriram