Naomi Osaka is truly one of the nicest, most genuine people I've ever met and I'm thankful to call her a friend: Christopher Eubanks

Naomi Osaka appears to be enjoying her short break from tennis, going by her Instagram activity. The four-time Major winner watched her friend Christopher Eubanks play his first qualifying-round match at the 2021 Dallas Open from courtside earlier on Sunday.

Eubanks, on his part, expressed his gratitude towards Osaka for taking time out of her busy schedule to attend his match. He was very appreciative of the four-time Major winner's support on both Instagram and Twitter, and also tagged her in both of his messages.

The World No. 171 first took to Instagram to claim that the 24-year-old was by far one of the nicest and most genuine people he had ever come across. He also called her a "legend" in his story.

"I just want to say thank you for coming out to support today! You really didn't have to do it but you did. You're truly one of the nicest, most genuine people I've ever met and I'm thankful to call you a friend. Thanks again legend," Eubanks wrote on Instagram, followed by two high-five emojis.

He also expressed gratitude on his Twitter handle, claiming that he was "super thankful" to have the 24-year-old as his friend.

"Major thank you Naomi Osaka for taking the time out to come show some support today! I’m super thankful to call you a friend," Eubanks tweeted.

The Japanese icon also took to her Instagram handle to show her followers a short clip from the match, which was won by Eubanks in three tough sets. She made sure to tag her friend in the story.

"This dude got me over here watching tennis for fun," she wrote in her story, followed by a laughing emoji.

Osaka took to her Instagram handle earlier on Sunday to post a point from Eubanks' match

In Osaka's story, Eubanks can be seen serving from the near-end of the court in Dallas. The American won the point with a screaming down-the-line forehand winner after he set up the point with a good serve out wide. He will next face Vasek Pospisil for a place in the main draw of the ATP 250 tournament.

Naomi Osaka to make her much-awaited return at this year's Indian Wells Masters

The Japanese star at the 2022 Australian Open

Naomi Osaka also revealed in one of her Instagram stories that she will be making her return to the WTA tour at this year's Indian Wells Masters, which is scheduled to kick off on 9 March.

The Japanese star hasn't played a competitive match since losing in the third round of the 2022 Australian Open. She will likely be motivated to turn her fortunes around in the Californian desert. It is also important to note that she triumphed at the WTA 1000 event in 2018.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala