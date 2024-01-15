Naomi Osaka crashed out of Australian Open 2024 following a loss to Caroline Garcia in the opening round on Monday, January 15.

Osaka's Grand Slam debut on return ended with a 4-6, 6-7(2) defeat against 16th seed Garcia at Rod Laver Arena. She suffered an early setback in the opening set as Garcia converted a breakpoint in the fifth game to take the lead. Garcia maintained the deficit till the 10th game and secured the set.

The second set lasted longer as Osaka offered spirited resistance. The set remained on level terms after 12 games and went into the tiebreak. Garcia, however, peaked at the right time and secured the tiebreak easily to enter the second round.

Despite the loss on Monday, the four-time Grand Slam champion gave a realistic assessment while facing the media in the post-match press conference.

"I have to tell myself, 'Hey, like six months ago you were pregnant', stuff like that. Of course, like, there's a voice in my head that is, 'Who are you to think you can come back and immediately start winning matches'," she said.

The 26-year-old further reflected on playing someone like Caroline Garcia, who is known for her serving ability.

"I don't know. I kind of always expect myself to stand a chance anyways. So I guess just being nicer to myself is like a key thing that I learned in my time away. But it is really tough to I guess play a good server and not make too many returns," Osaka added.

This was Naomi Osaka's second loss in three matches after her comeback at Brisbane International. Having won against Tamara Korpatsch in her first match after the pregnancy break, Osaka was shown the door by Karolina Pliskova in the Round of 32 in Brisbane.

Naomi Osaka feels her opponents "serve faster" and "hit harder" than she anticipates

During the press conference at the 2024 Australian Open, Naomi Osaka talked about preparing for her opponents with assistance from coach Wim Fissette.

Osaka was quoted as saying:

"Wim always shows me his PowerPoint presentations about the opponent. When I get on the court, they serve faster or they hit harder and stuff."

The former World No. 1 then hilariously claimed that the reason behind her opponents going the extra mile might be her prowess on the tennis court.

"I kind of feel like they might have to. You know what I mean? I always expect that. I don't know. It's a little frustrating sometimes," she added.

