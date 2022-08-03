Naomi Osaka vs Coco Gauff: Where to watch, TV schedule, Live streaming details, and more | Silicon Valley Classic

Naomi Osaka will face Coco Gauff in the second round of the Silicon Valley Classic on Thursday.

The Japanese received a wildcard for the WTA 500 tournament and booked her place in the last 16 by defeating Zheng Qinwen 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

Osaka was given a tough fight by the Chinese teenager, but produced a fine performance and was particularly strong on serve. She hit 11 aces and won 35 out of 43 points on her first serve.

After edging past Zheng, Naomi Osaka now has a tough task ahead as she takes on sixth seed Coco Gauff, who booked her place in the last 16 by thrashing Anhelina Kalinina 6-1, 6-0 in just 55 minutes.

The French Open runner-up has been in good form over the past few months and was dominant against the Ukrainian. She served seven aces throughout the match and won 25 out of 28 points on her first serve.

Osaka and Gauff will lock horns for the fourth time, with the Japanese currently leading 2-1 in the head-to-head. The first meeting between the two players came in 2019 in the third round of the US Open, with the former World No. 1 thrashing the teenager 6-3, 6-0.

Gauff managed to beat Osaka 6-3, 6-4 at the same stage of the 2020 Australian Open, thus ending her title defense. However, the Japanese restored her lead in the head-to-head by defeating the American 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the Western & Souther Open last year.

Gauff will enter the match as the slight favorite, but Osaka should never be written off. Although the Japanese has had an underwhelming season by her standards, she reached the final of the Miami Open in April and is more than capable of challenging Gauff.

The winner will face either Paula Badosa or Elizabeth Mandlik in the quarterfinals of the Silicon Valley Classic.

Naomi Osaka vs Coco Gauff match schedule

The second-round match between Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff will take place on Thursday.

Match timing: To be updated.

Date: August 4.

Naomi Osaka vs Coco Gauff streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on their respective channels and sites:-

USA: American viewers can watch the local girl take on Osaka on Tennis Channel.

UK: British fans can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the match on TSN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN SPORTS.

Japan: Japanese fans can watch their superstar lock horns with Gauff on DAZN.

