Nathan Chen recalls "impactful" message from Serena Williams after PyeongChang heartbreak, calls the American an "amazing athlete and role model"

American figure skater Nathan Chen recently recalled a message he received from Serena Williams following his fifth-place finish at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.

Chen, who has since gone on to secure three separate world titles in his discipline, revealed that Williams reached out to him to voice her support after his disappointing run at the Games.

Speaking at a media conference, Chen said receiving a message from a legend like Williams was a "huge thing" for him. The 22-year-old added that the message had a big impact on him, but refused to divulge the content of the actual message.

"It was a huge thing for me," Chen told the Olympic Channel. "[Serena Williams] messaged me after the last Olympics, in 2018, when I didn't have the best skate. She was voicing her support for me. It was really, really impactful and meaningful to me."

Chen said that while the two have only spoken sporadically since Serena Williams first reached out, the tennis legend's kind gesture meant a huge deal to him at the time.

The 22-year-old further went on to describe Williams as an "amazing athlete" and a "role model."

"Since then... we've had very, very small nuggets of communication," Chen continued. "She's an amazing athlete, an amazing role model and now an amazing mom. It was really amazing for me to have her reach out (to me)."

Serena Williams making the best of her time away from tennis

Serena Williams hasn't played a competitive match since sustaining a leg injury during her first-round encounter against Aliaksandra Sasnovich at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

The 40-year-old, however, has kept herself busy during her time away from tennis. She recently participated in a fan interaction on Instagram, answering questions on a range of topics, including her MetGala meeting with former World No. 1 Maria Sharapova and her taste in music.

The American also posted photographs with her husband Alexia Ohanian on Instagram, captioning the post: 'About last night...'

It remains unclear when Williams plans to return to action. The American has fallen out of the top 40 in the world rankings because of her long absence. She could well start her 2022 season at the Australian Open, where she will be unseeded.

