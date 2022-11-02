National Portrait Gallery honors Serena Williams and Venus Williams with portrait display for their contribution to the United States

Portraits of Serena Williams and Venus Williams will be put on display at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Portrait Gallery as part of the Portrait of a Nation Award. The award recognizes individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the United States.

Venus and Serena Williams were chosen along with American filmmaker Ava DuVernay for the honor. Director Kim Sajet has stated that the award program, which has been held every two years since 2015, is an effort to recognize the diversity of the country.

The Williams sisters decided to collaborate with rising black artists Robert Pruitt and Toyin Ojih Odutola.

Robert Pruitt, who created a double portrait of Venus Williams, described what he wished to capture in his artwork.

"My hope is that the duality of the portrait gives us this sense of a person looking back at themselves, considering where they came from and where they’re going," he said.

The artist also revealed that the seven-time Grand Slam champion paid a personal visit to his studio to discuss the collaboration.

“She came to my studio and was so down to earth. I wanted to get a sense of what kind of images of herself she likes and she was very clear, picking a photo she had taken of herself in the mirror,” he said.

Toyin Ojih Odutola, the artist who worked on Serena Williams’ art piece, said that she wanted to depict the overlooked characteristics of the tennis legend.

"What I am interested in as an artist is what is often overlooked, what people might not notice about a subject. I thought about her being a mother, a sister, a daughter, and how funny she is. Serena loved that. I wanted to show her physique but also show her relaxed. I wanted to show her as a beautiful Black woman," she said.

Serena Williams shared her views about Ojih Odutola’s work.

"This year had been a season of change and evolution for me. Toyin’s perspective as an artist is unparalleled and to be able to say Toyin Ojih Odutola painted my portrait feels surreal," she wrote in an email.

The portraits will be on display at the National Portrait Gallery from November 10, 2022 – October 22, 2023.

Venus Williams looks back on her and Serena Williams’ career achievements

Venus Williams made her career debut on October 31, 1994

Venus Williams, who played her first match as a pro on October 31, 1994, recently celebrated the 28th anniversary of her debut. In a heartfelt Instagram post, the 42-year-old admitted that she would not have imagined the success she and Serena Williams experienced in their careers.

"On this day 28 years ago I made my debut to professional tennis. I never imagined 28 years later what Serena Williams and I would experience in this sport. I can recount the wins and the losses, but in the end it was always about the pursuit of my best self. Everyday, win lose or draw. I can look back with no regrets. It’s all been worth it," she wrote.

