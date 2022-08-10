"Nauseating to see Serena Williams turn her retirement into a sex war" - Senior journalist Kelvin Mackenzie on the American legend's farewell message

Serena Williams' retirement announcement left the world of sport stunned and emotional at the same time, as many flooded social media with farewell messages for her. However, senior journalist Kelvin Mackenzie criticized the American tennis legend in his assessment of her statement.

Williams announced her plans to retire from tennis after playing for a few more weeks, through an article in the latest issue of Vogue Magazine. In her statement, she expressed that she wants to grow her family and will need to step away from tennis to be able to do the same.

She went on to say that she wouldn't need to make that choice between family and tennis if she were a male tennis player and could continue to play despite the same.

Reacting to the statement, Mackenzie, a former editor of British tabloid newspaper The Sun, stated his disagreement and said that he is unaware of any other active tennis legend at the age of 41, of either gender.

"Nauseating to see Serena Williams turn her retirement into a sex war by saying; ' If I were a guy I'd be out playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labour of expanding our family.' She's almost 41. There are no major tennis champs at 41. Of either sex," Mackenzie tweeted.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion expressed that she was unhappy to retire and even the mention of the topic made her teary-eyed. She lamented the fact that she did not have the option to keep playing as a male player would have in a similar situation, and that she would be more like Tom Brady if she had the opportunity to continue.

"Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family," Williams said. "I don’t think it’s fair. If I were a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family. Maybe I’d be more of a Tom Brady if I had that opportunity."

The 40-year-old is currently competing at the Canadian Open in Toronto. She has received a wildcard for next week's Cincinnati Open as well. Williams is likely to say her final farewell at the US Open in September, which is her home Grand Slam.

How Tiger Woods' advice pushed Serena Williams to make her comeback this season

In her heartfelt retirement note, Serena Williams also revealed a conversation with Tiger Woods that motivated her to make a comeback on the WTA tour this season. Williams had not played since last year's Wimbledon and admitted that she considered a comeback for the first time earlier this year.

During a conversation with Woods, who is a good friend of her's, Williams sought some career advice from the golf legend. His words motivated her to start training again.

"I was talking to Tiger Woods, who’s a friend, and I told him I needed his advice on my tennis career. I said, “I don’t know what to do: I think I’m over it, but maybe I’m not over it," Serena Williams said.

"He’s Tiger, and he was adamant that I be a beast the same way he is! He said, “Serena, what if you just gave it two weeks? You don’t have to commit to anything. You just go out on the court every day for two weeks and give it your all and see what happens.” I said, “All right, I think I can do that," she added, reminiscing about the coversation.

She made her comeback at the Eastbourne International in June, ahead of Wimbledon, playing in the doubles event. She also played at Wimbledon but bowed out in the first round of the singles event.

Her first-round win at the Canadian Open on Monday was her first singles win of the season.

39 Grand Slam titles (23 singles, 14 doubles, 2 mixed doubles)

73 singles titles, 23 doubles titles

4 Olympic gold medals

319 weeks ranked No. 1 Serena Williams’ resume is unlike any other39 Grand Slam titles (23 singles, 14 doubles, 2 mixed doubles)73 singles titles, 23 doubles titles4 Olympic gold medals319 weeks ranked No. 1 Serena Williams’ resume is unlike any other 🏆▪️ 39 Grand Slam titles (23 singles, 14 doubles, 2 mixed doubles)▪️ 73 singles titles, 23 doubles titles▪️ 4 Olympic gold medals▪️ 319 weeks ranked No. 1 https://t.co/GyaI7i14re

