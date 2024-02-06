Emma Raducanu’s former coach Mark Petchey praised her performance in the first round of the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open, where she defeated Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-1.

Petchey, who works as a commentator and analyst, expressed confidence in the 2021 US Open champion's return to the business despite recent challenges.

Raducanu, currently ranked No. 296 in the world, underwent surgeries on her wrists and ankle last year. The 21-year-old had been sidelined for eight months since the 2023 Stuttgart Open, missing most of the season and dropping out of the top 100.

The 21-year-old made her comeback in January 2024 at the ASB Classic in Auckland, where she started her campaign by defeating Elena-Gabriela Ruse in three sets, before pushing eventual finalist Elina Svitolina to a three-set thriller in the second round.

Raducanu then played her first Grand Slam after a year at the Australian Open, where she advanced to the second round by defeating Shelby Rogers in straight sets, eventually losing to Wang Yafan in three sets.

The Brit then faced Bouzkova in Abu Dhabi, dominating the match from start to finish, winning in straight sets in an hour and 22 minutes.

Petchey, who coached Raducanu briefly in 2020, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, February 5, to predict that the 21-year-old would soon be back in the business and advised her critics to enjoy their negativity while they can.

"The naysayers won’t have a lot longer to be negative about Emma Raducanu. Better fill your boots before she is back in the business ends of most events," Petchey wrote.

Raducanu’s next match is scheduled for Wednesday, February 7, where she will face second seed and World No. 6 Ons Jabeur in the second round.

"It's frustrating that the last couple of years haven't been how I've wanted" - Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open

Emma Raducanu is setting her sights on improvement after a challenging period marked by illness and injury. Raducanu recently acknowledged her journey and expressed her determination to elevate her game.

In an interview with 'The National' before her Abu Dhabi campaign, the Brit expressed that she was still improving and not yet at her best.

"I’m just trying to improve my game because I’m not the finished product," Emma Raducanu said. "Far from it. I feel like now is the time to start because I’ve had some illness and injuries over the couple of years since [winning the US Open]."

The 21-year-old stated she was prepared to invest the necessary effort to enhance her skills and was not overly concerned about the outcomes.

"So I’m looking forward to working on my game, improving my level and the results will take care of themselves," she added.

Raducanu admitted that she had not performed as well as expected in the two years after her victory at the 2021 US Open.

"In a way, it’s frustrating that the last couple of years haven’t been how I’ve wanted but I think we take a lesson from everything and now is the time to start that work, and I’m really enjoying it," Emma Raducanu said.