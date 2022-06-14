NBA Coach Steve Kerr reveals Roger Federer's response to when he was asked about his longevity

NBA coach Steve Kerr has likened Stephen Curry to Roger Federer, saying that both athletes take a lot of joy in what they do.

Kerr, who coaches the Golden State Warriors, recalled meeting Federer in Shanghai when the Swiss came to the team's locker room. Draymond Green asked him how he was able to do what he was doing for so long.

"We actually met Federer a few years ago in China when we played in Shanghai," Kerr was quoted as saying by ABS-CBN. He came and spoke to our locker room, and Draymond (Green) asked him, he said, 'How have you been doing this for 20 years?

Kerr stated that Federer said he loved his daily ritual and that he managed to figure out the correct training methods to keep him in the best possible shape at his age.

"And his answer was just simple, yet profound," Kerr continued. "He said, 'I love my daily ritual.' He said, 'I get up, make my kids breakfast, drop them off at school, go train and I've figured out the right training methods to keep me in the best position at my age. I love competing.' He said, 'But every single day, I put my head on the pillow at the end of the day and think, man, what a great day.'"

Kerr said that Curry and Federer were very similar in their approach. He said both have a zest for life and a lot of joy in what they do.

"So I think of Steph a lot when I think of that story from Roger Federer. Very, very similar just sort of zest for life and just joy for the process," he added.

Roger Federer is aiming to return at the Laver Cup in September

Roger Federer has said he aims to be ready for the Laver Cup this year

In a recent interview with SRF Sport, Roger Federer said that his goal is to be ready for the Laver Cup and the Swiss Indoors in Basel.

"The goal is to be ready for the Laver Cup and Basel by the end of the year. I'll get a lot of information in the next few months because I'm running out of space now," Federer said. "I play with the kids from time to time. Tennis still has to wait a little bit. I'll do enough of that when I have time."

Federer's last match was in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon last year. He lost to Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets, after which the Swiss underwent a third knee surgery and has been on the sidelines since.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far