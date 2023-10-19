"Need chapter for every player... Maria Sharapova, Victoria Azarenka, Naomi Osaka, Jelena Jankovic” - Serena Williams signing 2-book deal thrills fans

Serena Williams is ready to unleash two books with Random House Publishing Group -- the first book an "intimate" memoir about her upbringing and extraordinary tennis career, and the second expected to be an inspirational tome.

The 42-year-old tennis legend, who hung up her racket last year, is now taking some time for introspection.

The upcoming memoir by Serena Williams is described as an "open-hearted exploration of the experiences that have shaped her life," in a press statement issued on Wednesday, October 18. This book will reveal everything from her childhood to her illustruous tennis career as well as the pain of bruising losses both on and off the court.

In addition to addressing maternal health inequalities, Serena Williams' second tale will also advocate for the acceptance of all body types, push the boundaries of fashion in sports and pop culture, and embrace diverse body types. The 23-time Grand Slam champion will also share her motherhood experience and her love story with husband Alexis Ohanian.

Tennis enthusiasts took to social media in droves after hearing the news to share their glee.

One fan hoped for the book to have a separate chapter on specific players, like Maria Sharapova, Victoria Azarenka, Naomi Osaka, and Jelena Jankovic.

"I need like a chapter for every player and her thoughts on them. We will be reading the Shara, Vika, Naomi and Jankovic chapters!" they wrote.

Another supporter expressed hope that the Williams sisters' tennis story might be the subject of a film soon after the release of the book.

"I’m very interested in Serena’s full story, and I hope her and Venus can eventually get a movie centered around their tennis careers from their point of view," they tweeted.

"I don't really buy books (because I prefer to check them out from a library) but I will be pre-ordering this one from my local bookstore," another fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from the tennis fans:

“It wasn’t very easy; it was really hard”- Serena Williams on her retirement

2022 US Open - Day 5

In August 2022, tennis great Serena Williams announced her retirement in an article for Vogue. In a podcast with Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, after that, she revealed her emotions at the time she penned her retirement announcement.

Speaking on the podcast, Williams touched upon the emotions gushing through her as she typed, saying:

"Yeah. It wasn't very easy. Like, I remember I was in … randomly, I was in Switzerland and I was just sitting in the hotel at the desk, just typing and deleting and typing and thinking and then crying and sitting at my computer and tears streaming down my face as I'm writing these words and going back on these memories."

"And it was just like, God, it was, it was really hard. Um. I mean, but I was like, if I'm going to do this, it has to be Vogue September issue, right?"

