 Serena Williams’ Top 10 most iconic fashion moments off the court

Serena Williams has carved her name into the annals of tennis history as one of the all-time greats. With a trail of shattered records and a trophy cabinet overflowing, the 23-time Grand Slam champion has unquestionably turned the sport on its head. However, tennis is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Williams' accomplishments. The American tennis legend has also made a name for herself as a style icon , leaving her mark in the world of fashion on and off the court.

Serena Williams has always dressed to impress, whether she is serving up bold looks on the court, designing her own fashion line, or turning heads on the red carpet. From jean skirts to catsuit to diamond studded tennis outfits to mesh dress, the 420year-old is one such tennis player who has always let her threads do the talking.

Without any further delay, let us jump right into Serena Williams' most memorable fashion moments, particularly off the court.

1. Serena Williams wore a monochrome striped dress to her first Vogue photoshoot in 1998

One of Serena Williams' initial non-athletic appearances was in a Vogue magazine spread with her sister Venus in 1998. Both the sisters were dressed in wide, vertical black and white striped gowns with spaghetti straps designed by Carolina Herrera.

“It was such an amazing moment, I just remember being so excited to shoot for Vogue, it was so cool,” the younger Williams said in an interview with Vogue.

2. Serena Williams wore a gown she designed to her first New York fashion show in 2014

Serena Williams stole the show at NYFW 2014, turning heads in a black leather miniskirt and crop top. Williams's outfit at this event spoke volumes to the fashion world, letting them know she meant business.

“I designed this whole outfit except for the shoes. They were Alaia shoes, and when you have a fashion show you obviously want to wear Alaia shoes”, she told Vogue.

3. Serena Williams took her wedding vows in an Alexander McQueen dress

In 2017, Williams tied the knot with Reddit co-founder Alexia Ohanian. She was dolled up in a beautiful white dress by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, complete with a huge hoop skirt and a veil, of course. Williams paired the dress with a cape by the same label.

“I flew to London to meet with Sarah and ended up falling in love with the ball gown silhouette, which is completely the opposite of what I ever thought I would choose for myself, I loved the idea of doing a really spectacular ball gown, and it has turned out to be such an incredibly special piece,” she told Vogue.

4. Serena Williams graced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in a stunning pink dress

Williams showed up sporting a whole new get-up at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal nuptials. She was dressed in a sleek dusty pink Versace, complete with a matching pink fascinator.

"British style is definitely different, women have to wear fascinators which are hats and I love that they call them fascinators," she told Vogue.

5. Serena Williams wore a yellow Versace dress and Nike tennis sneakers to the 2019 Met Gala

Serena Williams, never one to follow convention, wore a dazzling yellow and pink Versace gown with bright yellow Nike trainers to the 2019’s Met Gala. On the red carpet, she made sure her footwear was made visible.

"Wearing Nike to the Met Gala is ... no one does this, you know, everyone, like, puts on their finest, finest garments. And my finest garment happens to be Versace and Nike,” she told Vogue.

6. Serena Williams was rocking Gucci like a boss at the MET Gala in 2021

For the MET Gala in 2021, Serena Williams went all out with a Gucci ensemble in which she rocked a lace bodysuit paired with a feather cape.

7. At Paris Fashion Week in 2022, Serena Williams wore a Virgil Abloh creation

At Paris Fashion Week in 2022, Williams wore a mesh, tight dress over velvet ruched leggings and a matching turtleneck to pay tribute to her late designer friend Virgil Abloh.

"I had an unbelievable time walking in the @off____white show, Virgil meant so much to me, and to walk in a collection that he was still a part of was something I could not miss. Thank you for the opportunity. I am so grateful to show love to my friend,” Williams later wrote on Instagram.

8. She attended the 2022 Oscars with a pink Gucci gown with a low cut neckline

Williams strutted down the red carpet at the Oscars in 2022 in support of King Richard, a movie based on her family. Williams was a vision of beauty, donning a ravishing deep pink gown that cascaded to the floor. The gown boasted a daring V-neck, sleeves that puffed with elegance, a tantalizing leg slit, and a neckline adorned with embroidered black flowers. She added the finishing touches with a pair of black lace gloves.

9. Serena Williams wore a Versace dress at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2022

Williams decided to give her Versace dress, which she had worn earlier at the Critics Choice Awards, a second chance at the Oscars. Although it was not the original plan, she went back to the well and asked Donatella Versace to make some alterations, shortening it and giving it a strapless look.

"The night before, I called Donatella [Versace], I'm like, 'I don't know what to do, my dress doesn't fit, I have nothing to wear,” Williams told Vogue.

10. Serena Wiiliams matched her daughter's pink dress at Paris Fashion Week in 2022

Both mom and daughter sported long-sleeved, hot-pink Balmain gowns with turtlenecks at a Paris Fashion Week event in 2022. The athlete wore scarlet booties with her minidress, while daughter Olympia sported dainty rose gold sandals.

"Hey @olympiaohanian, remember that time when we were in Paris? And we slayyyyyyeddddd. @balmain," Williams captioned her Instagram post.

