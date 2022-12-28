"Need of a haircut asap" - Casper Ruud jokes after landing in Brisbane, Australia for the United Cup

World No. 3 Casper Ruud has arrived in Brisbane, Australia for the inaugural edition of the United Cup.

The United Cup is a brand new mixed-gender tournament where the best players from the men's and women's tours will team up to represent their native countries. It will take place in the Australian cities of Brisbane, Perth, and Melbourne from December 29, 2022 to January 8, 2023.

Casper Ruud will lead the Norwegian team, which is in Group E with Brazil and Italy. The United Cup's official Twitter account posted about Ruud's arrival in Brisbane, writing:

“The world No.3 is in the house”

Responding to the tweet, Casper Ruud announced his arrival and playfully asked his fans to recommend a decent hairdresser at the location since he is due for a haircut soon.

“Touchdown in Brisbane. btw does anyone know a good hairdresser here? I’m in need of a haircut asap,” wrote Casper Ruud.

Ruud had an outstanding 2022 campaign, making it to the finals of the French Open and the US Open. He also won titles at the Swiss Open, Geneva Open, and Argentina Open. Ruud qualified for the ATP Finals with these outstanding results, where he put on an outstanding display to advance to the final but fell to Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

"I could probably stay for hours and hours playing points" - Casper Ruud

Casper Ruud pictured during the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals

Casper Ruud claimed in a recent TopCourt interview that, despite not liking school as a child, he always looked forward to going to the tennis court since he has always been highly competitive.

"I still had to go to school and try to focus a little bit on the subject, which was not always my favorite thing to do, to go to school. But, I was always excited to get to the tennis court and get to play. And we were always, like I said, I have always been competitive," Ruud said.

He went on to say that while he was the best in his age group in Norway, he used to challenge older kids.

"So, you know, the funniest thing for me to do was to play points and challenge to the other kids at home, usually the older kids because, I have to be honest and say that I was the best in my age in Norway so I would be able to play with the older kids and it was nothing better than beating a guy year or two older," Ruud stated.

He added,

"So, I was always looking forward to the practices in the afternoon and if I had the chance, I could probably stay for hours and hours playing points and all these things with other players."

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes