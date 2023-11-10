World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz had a great time during their recent practice session together ahead of the 2023 ATP Finals. Their growing bond quickly prompted tennis fans to share their reactions.

Djokovic and Alcaraz turned heads when they practiced together earlier at the Paris Masters. They even had a quick discussion in the gym, with both of them wearing smiles.

They sweated it out on the court together once again before beginning their campaign at the year-end tournament in Turin, Italy. The Serb leads the Green Group with Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Holger Rune. Meanwhile, the Spaniard headlines the Red Group, which also features the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev.

Tennis fans have now taken to X (formerly Twitter) to react to Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz having a good relationship despite being each other's biggest rivals right now.

One user humorously compared the duo to Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams, who didn't have the best of relationships while they were at the pinnacle of their careers.

"I hate this love they have for each other I need them to loathe each other like sharapova and Serena," the user wrote.

"I love the respect between these 2 players. Fans from both sides need to be less toxic. Just enjoy it and stop caring about scores. It's just a practice match."

Novak Djokovic ahead of the ATP Finals: "I'm really excited to hopefully finish off the season on a high"

The 24-time Grand Slam champion pictured at the Nitto ATP Finals 2023

Novak Djokovic has arrived in Turin, Italy, to begin his campaign at the 2023 ATP Finals, where he is aiming to win his record-seventh title. If he wins, he will break Roger Federer's record of winning six titles.

During a press conference following his title triumph at the Paris Masters, the Serb stated that he was confident of finishing his season on a high note by winning the year-end tournament.

"I had the perfect score in Torino last year, five out of five matches. I like playing there. I think I connect well with the Italian crowd. I'm going there with good feelings, with a lot of confidence. You know, I haven't lost a match since Wimbledon final, so I'm really excited to hopefully finish off the season on a high," he said.

Djokovic also discussed his current 'biggest goals', saying:

"But yeah, clinching the year No. 1 and Davis Cup are the two biggest goals."

