“Need to do stuff that Federer, Djokovic or Nadal are telling about” – Iga Swiatek vows to focus on tournaments after losing World No. 1 ranking

After losing the top spot in the WTA rankings, Iga Swiatek stated that she will try to focus on tournaments instead of rankings and other achievements.

Swiatek failed to defend her US Open title as she faced defeat at the hands of Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 3-6, 1-6 in the fourth round on Sunday, September 3.

As a result, the Pole will be replaced by Aryna Sabalenka as the World No. 1 next week. Swiatek held the top-spot in the WTA rankings for 75 weeks, a run which began in April 2022.

While reflecting on losing the coveted spot, Swiatek said she had hoped to stay the top-ranked player for a longer duration.

"For me, I don't know, usually I'm not looking at numbers, but overall I love them. I would love to, like, extend this record a little bit longer. This is something that when I was younger, I actually kind of wanted to break some record or have something."

"I already did that 'cause I already won a slam as a first Polish player. Obviously being No. 1 as the third player in history is great," she said during her post-match press conference.

The 22-year-old further recalled the advice of her team and all-time greats like Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal.

"It meant a lot, obviously. It was great. On the other hand this last part, it was pretty exhausting. I still need to do all this stuff that my team and all these great players like Roger or Novak or Rafa are telling about: you just have to focus on the tournaments, not the rankings," Iga Swiatek said.

"The hardest part is already done for me" - Iga Swiatek reflects on her 2023 season after US Open exit

Iga Swiatek addresses the media at US Open.

Iga Swiatek also admitted that she was upset about losing the top spot, but remained hopeful that she would reclaim it with hard work and focus.

"For sure when it happens, when you lose it, there are some sad emotions. Yeah, as I said at the beginning, all these great players know it's going to come back if you're going to work hard, focus on the right things, just develop as a player," she said during the press conference.

The four-time Grand Slam champion further mentioned that the 2023 season has been challenging for her. Swiatek won four tournaments this year, including her third French Open title.

"For sure besides this match, which was pretty weird, I feel like I am progressing as a player. I have more skills. This season was - is still - the hardest part is already done for me, but this season was really tough and intense. It's not easy to cope with all of this stuff, yeah. I'm just happy that I will have time to reset a little bit," added Iga Swiatek.

