"Never apologize for showing your emotions" - Jimmy Connors' advice to Holger Rune

Holger Rune has been accused of being far too arrogant for a player of his stature in recent months. Eight-time Major winner Jimmy Connors, however, believes that the promising Dane shouldn't hide his emotions.

Rune, ranked seventh in the world, was previously embroiled in controversy due to his hostile interactions with Casper Ruud and Stan Wawrinka. While the Dane gave a cold handshake to the Norwegian at 2022 Roland Garros, he had a war of words with the Swiss three-time Major winner after their Indian Wells encounter this year.

In that context, the tennis media has been ablaze with suggestions that Holger Rune needs to improve his behavior. Jimmy Connors has staunchly defended the 20-year-old on his Advantage Connors podcast, though, asserting that he shouldn't apologize for being himself.

"I’m gonna say this, never apologize for showing your emotions and being an emotional player. You know, I always felt that I used that emotion to help drive me," Connors said on his podcast. (19:57)

The 71-year-old did concede, however, that a player not being in control of their emotions can be detrimental to their success. He illustrated his point by mentioning his friend and former World No. 1 Ilie Nastase, saying:

"As long as you are emotional, like my friend Ilie Nastase, he would get emotional but he would still be emotional five games later. That doesn’t work..." he added. "I am very energetic and when you play with a lot of energy, you sometimes show too much emotion but again, it’s a part of the game."

"Holger Rune has big expectations and big ambitions" - Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz and Holger Rune

World No. 10 Taylor Fritz also came out in support of Holger Rune during a live stream on Twitch. The American insisted that he got along well with Rune before claiming that the Dane receives unnecessary flak for having 'big expectations and big ambitions'.

"Honestly, I like Holger. I have never had any issues with Holger. We have played doubles. I think he has big expectations and big ambitions and I think people mistake someone saying that they want to be the next Big 3 or I mean you do these great things," Fritz said.

The American added that fans mistake Holger Rune's self-belief for arrogance, saying:

"I think people mistake that for cockiness, but like so what? I don't think people understand that if you want to be successful in anything you need to actually believe it and you do need to have some of that kind of arrogance and confidence in you. I'm cool with him, I got no problem."