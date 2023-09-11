“Never change please” – Novak Djokovic hails Daniil Medvedev for his 'authentic' comments and celebrations after exacting revenge in US Open final

During the US Open men's trophy presentation ceremony, Novak Djokovic praised Daniil Medvedev for his "authentic personality" and urged the Russian to "never change."

Djokovic defeated Medvedev in the US Open final on Sunday, September 10, to lift his record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

The Serb dominated the opening set but was pushed in the second by a resurgent Medvedev. He even saved a set point before winning the second set in a tiebreak to go 2-0 up. The Russian's resistance was finally broken in the third set, with the 36-year-old breaking twice to record a 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 victory and avenge his loss in the 2021 US Open summit clash.

With the victory, the Serb now has 10 wins overall and three in a final against Medvedev in 15 encounters

After the match, Djokovic had some kind words for his opponent.

“I just want to say that, I think he has definitely the most authentic personality out there and never change please with your celebrations, with your comments. I love it. You know, definitely the best,” he said during the presentation ceremony.

Daniil Medvedev did the 'dead fish' celebration after beating Novak Djokovic in 2021 US Open final

Daniil Medvedev celebrates: 2021 US Open

Daniil Medvedev famously pulled off the 'dead fish' celebration after defeating Novak Djokovic in the 2021 US Open final.

With the win, Medvedev prevented the Serb from achieving the historic calendar Grand Slam. The triumph was made even more memorable with a video game celebration after Djokovic failed to return his serve on championship point. He later explained the gesture.

“Only legends will understand. What I did after the match was L2 + left,” Medvedev said in his on-court speech. "To not celebrate is going to be too boring, because I do it all the time. I need to do something, but I want to make it special."

“I like to play FIFA. I like to play PlayStation. It’s called the dead fish celebration. If you know your opponent when you play FIFA, many times you’re going to do this. You’re going to score a goal, you’re up 5-0, you do this one,” he added.

The 2021 US Open victory remains the sole Major trophy in Medvedev's cabinet. He has now been involved in four Grand Slam finals, two at the US Open (2019, 2023) and two at the Australian Open (2021 and 2022).

