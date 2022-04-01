"Never ever advise anybody to buy this, it's a piece of garbage" - Daniil Medvedev complains about balls used in Miami in QF loss against Hubert Hurkacz

Daniil Medvedev was one win away from replacing Novak Djokovic at the top of the ATP rankings for the second time this year but it was not to be. Playing against Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Miami Masters, the Russian succumbed to a 7-6(7), 6-3 loss where he barely got going.

While Nick Kyrgios blamed the varying pace of the courts for his loss a few days ago, the World No. 2 declared that the balls used in the event were just as bad.

Medvedev, meanwhile, looked uncomfortable and was hunching over a lot. He also called the balls 'garbage'. Daniil Medvedev will NOT be getting back to World No.1 next week.Defending champion Hubert Hurkacz has beaten him 7-6(7) 6-3 to reach the SFs. He loves these conditions. Medvedev, meanwhile, looked uncomfortable and was hunching over a lot. He also called the balls 'garbage'.

The 26-year-old went down an early break to begin the first set, and although he managed to recover his rhythm to take it to the tie-breaker, Hurkacz prevailed 9-7 in the final game. The second set started off much better for the reigning US Open champion, where he held his first two service games for a 2-1 lead.

But during the changeover, the former World No. 1 brought up his issue with the Dunlop balls being used at the event. Looking straight into the camera, the annoyed Russian told viewers not to buy them since they were "a piece of garbage." The 26-year-old was of the opinion that they would be better off spending their money somewhere else.

"Never ever advise anybody to buy this ball; it's a piece of garbage, you're just gonna lose your money," Medvedev lamented.

Daniil Medvedev went on to lose two of his next three service games from that point onward. It should be noted that the World No. 2 was visibly exhausted as the match went on, even requesting the help of a physio before his last service game.

Daniil Medvedev will play at the Monte-Carlo Masters up next

Daniil Medvedev will now travel to France for the Monte-Carlo Masters

With all the tournaments in the early hardcourt swing done, Daniil Medvedev will shift his focus to the part of the tennis calendar he looks forward to the least -- the clay season.

The World No. 2 is part of the line-up announced at the Monte-Carlo Masters in the second week of next month (April 10-17). The ATP 1000 event features a very strong set of competitors, with eight of the top 10 players playing, including World No. 1 Novak Djokovic. Also making a return to the ATP tour at the tournament is three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka.

Monte-Carlo has been a rather happy hunting ground for the reigning US Open champion. Medvedev reached the semifinals of the 2019 edition, defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas and Djokovic before falling to Dusan Lajovic. In the 2021 edition, he had to withdraw at the last minute due to an untimely COVID infection.

