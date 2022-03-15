Stan Wawrinka receives wildcard for the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters 

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka has received a wildcard for the upcoming Monte-Carlo Masters that commences on April 9.

A press release from the competition's official website read that the Swiss along with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga have been awarded the first two wildcards.

the press release read: "Zeljko Franulovic also made the exclusive announcement regarding the first wild cards, which were granted to three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka, who won the first Masters 1000 of his career in Monaco in 2014 and to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, a reference in French tennis and semi-finalist in the Principality in 2016 after his victory in 3 sets against Roger Federer."

Wawrinka previously hinted that he would play in the Monte-Carlo Masters. The 36-year-old won the competition back in 2014 after beating compatriot Roger Federer 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-2 in the final. He has already confirmed that he will compete at this year's Roland Garros.

Stan Wawrinka has been sidelined since March 2021

Stan Wawrinka last featured in the 2021 Qatar Open

Wawrinka hasn't played a match since March 2021. The former World No. 3 started last year by reaching the quarterfinals of the Melbourne Summer Set 2 before giving a walkover to Jeremy Chardy.

The Swiss made it to the second round of the Australian Open by beating Portugal's Pedro Sousa in straight sets. However, he lost to Marton Fucsovics following a tense five-set match. Wawrinka then suffered successive first-round exits in Rotterdam and Doha after losing to Karen Khachanov and Lloyd Harris, respectively.

Following his campaign in Doha, he underwent surgery on his left foot twice in March and then June. He did not feature in another competition in 2021. Wawrinka's prolonged absence from the tour has seen his ranking drop to 233.

The 36-year-old has been practicing in Monaco and often shares pictures of his sessions on Instagram.

Given that Wawrinka will compete in the French Open, he will be looking to get some match practice in the Monte-Carlo Masters and subsequent claycourt tournaments.

It will definitely be interesting to see how the three-time Grand Slam fares on his return to action. Wawrinka has had an extensive injury break and the chances of him returning to his best in the clay season do not seem very high. However, given his experience and passion for tennis, he should never be written off.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan