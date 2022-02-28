Stan Wawrinka hints at possible return to action at Monte-Carlo Masters 2022

Stan Wawrinka took to Instagram on Sunday to announce his possible return to action at the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters. The Swiss posted a photo from the Monte-Carlo Country Club, the venue where the ATP 1000 event is held, and hinted at his comeback at the tournament with a barrage of emojis.

"Soon," Wawrinka wrote, along with a tennis ball emoji and a fire emoji.

He also followed it up with a short video of himself on the club grounds, once again accompanied by a series of emojis that implied that he was busy training for his comeback.

"Sunday mood," Wawrinka wrote, along with a fire emoji and a flexed bicep emoji to indicate his ongoing training.

The 3-time Grand Slam champion has not played any competitive tennis since March 2021 and has missed the last four Grand Slams. He revealed earlier this month on social media that he was back in training, and Monte-Carlo is the soonest where fans can expect to catch him in action as of this moment.

The former World No. 3 has already confirmed his participation at the 2022 Roland Garros, which is scheduled to take place from May 22 to June 5. The Monte-Carlo Masters is among the first claycourt tournaments in the lead up to the French Open, making it the ideal starting place for the 36-year-old to ease his way back into the ATP Tour.

Stan Wawrinka is a former winner at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Stan Wawrinka won the Monte-Carlo Masters in 2014 for his first Masters title

Stan Wawrinka will remember the Monte-Carlo Masters with some fondness, seeing as he has already won the tournament once before. The 2014 edition marked the Swiss' only title in Monte-Carlo, and more importantly, the first Masters title of his career.

Having won the Australian Open at the beginning of the year, Wawrinka came into the event as the third seed. The 3-time Grand Slam champion defeated Marin Cilic in the second round, followed by victories over 15th seed Nicolas Almagro and eighth seed Milos Raonic in the next two matches.

The former World No. 3 defeated sixth seed David Ferrer in the semifinals to set up a final meeting with fellow countryman Roger Federer. Despite losing the first set, Wawrinka clawed his way back into the contest in the final two to take the championship 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-2.

Unfortunately, the defending champion could only manage a third-round finish next year. Seeded seventh, the Swiss fell to Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets. The 36-year-old's most recent appearance at the tournament came in 2019, where he succumbed to a defeat against Marco Cecchinato in the second round.

