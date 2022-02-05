Watch: Stan Wawrinka returns to training after being out of action for 11 months

Stan Wawrinka took to social media on Friday to share a video of his return to the training courts in Geneva. The Swiss last played a competitive match almost a year ago, at the 2021 Qatar Open in March.

After a shock first-round exit at the hands of qualifier Lloyd Harris, the 3-time Grand Slam champion cut his season short citing a foot injury. He missed the last three Majors of the year and the 2022 Australian Open due to the subsequent surgery and recovery process.

Now, the 36-year-old has announced his return with a short video. The former World No. 3 was spotted hitting one of his trademark single-handed backhands in a session with his coach Daniel Vallverdu and physiotherapist Stefan Duell.

"It's been a while," Wawrinka wrote.

He shared a couple more videos on his Instagram story where he showcased his forehand.

Duell also posted a photo of the trio at the end of the session, expressing the same sentiment as the Swiss.

"It’s been a while. Let's go, Stan Wawrinka!" Duell captioned the post.

Stan Wawrinka's ATP ranking has dropped to its lowest since 2018

Skipping the last four Grand Slams has taken Stan Wawrinka's ATP ranking down to its lowest in four years

Missing four Grand Slams on the trot has taken its toll on Stan Wawrinka's ATP ranking. He has tumbled down to World No. 159, his lowest ranking since an injury-plagued 2018 season that saw him drop to World No. 263.

Assuming the Swiss can make a full recovery in time for Roland Garros, he will have to come through the qualifiers or hope for a wildcard based on his current situation. With the tournament being his most successful Grand Slam on the ATP Tour, a wildcard can certainly be expected.

The claycourts of Paris have seen the 36-year-old win the title in 2015 and finish as runner-up in 2017. In addition to that, he has reached the semifinals once (2016) and quarterfinals twice (2013 and 2019).

The grasscourt season has been his least successful over the years (50% win percentage) and Wawrinka will be hoping he does not have to jump straight into Wimbledon on his return to tennis. The World No. 159's best finish at SW19 has been reaching the last eight, which he did in 2014 and 2015.

Also Read Article Continues below

Having won a Grand Slam each at three different Majors (US Open in 2016), a title triumph at the Wimbledon Championships will give Wawrinka a Career Grand Slam (winnning all four Majors during the course of their career). Wawrinka will then become only the ninth man in tennis history to achieve the feat and the fourth among active players after Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya