"Never give up your dreams" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recalls her Abercrombie workdays as she stars in their latest campaign

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, fondly recalled her time working for the renowned retail brand Abercrombie after landing a role in its spring denim campaign. Known for her diverse fashion sense, Riddle has become a much sought-after face for several brands.

Fritz, the World No. 4, has been dating Riddle since 2020, having met her through a dating app. Riddle, a Los Angeles native, has built a large fan base thanks to her charismatic social media presence, amassing 427K followers as of February 2025. The 27-year-old often captivates fans with her stylish looks and glimpses into her vibrant lifestyle.

Riddle recently took part in a photoshoot for Abercrombie, sharing several pictures from the session on Instagram. The social media influencer has made significant strides in her career. She emphasized this progress through her caption.

"a few years ago, i was working in the fitting rooms at @abercrombie at the mall of america in minnesota. last month i got to shoot their spring denim campaign!!! #abercrombiepartner. see you in stores soooonnn!!! wearing low rise baggy jeans in black," she wrote.

Riddle also shared a photo from her initial days at the retail brand in her post. She featured it on her Instagram story with an inspiring caption.

"My first day of work in 2017 never give up on your dreams," she wrote.

Though Riddle has established herself as a fashion sensation, her boyfriend, Taylor Fritz, sometimes minimizes her influence on his style.

"Sometimes I ignore her advice": Taylor Fritz makes candid admission about her girlfriend Morgan Riddle

In Picture: Taylor Fritz at 2024 United Cup - Image Source: Getty

Like Morgan Riddle, her boyfriend Taylor Fritz is also a fashion enthusiast. Speaking to Racquet Magazine in January, Fritz shared that he sees fashion as a way to express his true self off the court.

"I’ve always been very into fashion, to kind of have this off-court image and persona that people can see me, and connect to me when I’m not playing tennis. Fashion, modeling, stuff like that is a great way to show people me," he said.

The 27-year-old admitted that while he sometimes ignores Riddle's fashion advice, he naturally leans toward a casual LA/San Diego streetwear style.

"Sometimes I ignore her advice. I do gravitate to a more casual LA/San Diego style streetwear. But I also like to dress up in a bit more classy style as well, which BOSS is an option for. I change it up for where I’m at and the mood," he added.

Riddle has consistently supported her boyfriend, often accompanying him to his matches. She enthusiastically celebrated Fritz's success after Team USA's triumph at the 2025 United Cup, cheering him on from the sidelines.

