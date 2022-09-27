"Never said all tennis media sucks, just the ones that talk too much and take themselves too seriously to mask insecurities" - Reilly Opelka 

American tennis star Reilly Opelka recently took to Twitter to talk about how great it was to work with legends like Martina Navratilova and Pam Shriver while clarifying his stance on criticizing the tennis media.

Opelka was a commentator on the Tennis Channel during the recently concluded Laver Cup, where he was joined by Navratilova and Shriver, among others.

In a tweet, the American made it clear that he wasn't criticizing the entire tennis media, only the ones that "talk too much."

"Was awesome working with legends like Martina (Navratilova) and Pam Shriver and Lulu. FYI, never said all tennis media sucks, just the ones that talk too much and take themselves too seriously to mask insecurities.. those ones know who they are," Opelka wrote.

"Reilly Opelka has been terrific too; Martina, Pam, and Reilly make a great team" - Billie Jean King on Reilly Opelka's commentary during the Laver Cup

Tennis legend Billie Jean King was full of praise for the "terrific" commentary trio of Navratilova, Shriver and Opelka during the Laver Cup.

"Martina and PH Shriver have been terrific commentators for @LaverCup. They have given Roger Federer the send-off to the next chapter he so deserves. Reilly Opelka has been terrific too. Martina, Pam, and Reilly make a great team," tweeted King.

The exhibition event, which marked its fifth year, was also Roger Federer's farewell tournament. The Swiss legend featured in one match, a doubles encounter partnering his long-time friend and rival, Rafael Nadal. Despite the famed duo losing their match against Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe, it was a fitting farewell to the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

Opelka was making his debut for the Tennis Channel and judging by the reactions, it won't be his last commentary stint.

