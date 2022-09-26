"They've given Roger Federer the send-off he so deserves" - Billie Jean King on Martina Navratilova and Pam Shriver's impeccable commentary during Laver Cup 2022

Tennis legend Billie Jean King has congratulated Martina Navratilova and Pam Shriver for their commentary during the recently-concluded Laver Cup.

The exhibition tournament marked the last match of Roger Federer's career, where he teamed up for a doubles match with his great friend and rival Rafael Nadal.

King took to Twitter to laud Navratilova and Shriver's commentary, saying they gave Federer a fitting send-off. She also mentioned Reilly Opelka, who was commentating for the first time.

"Martina and PH Shriver have been terrific commentators for @LaverCup. They have given Roger Federer the send-off to the next chapter he so deserves. Reilly Opelka has been terrific too. Martina, Pam, and Reilly make a great team," tweeted King.

Navratilova responded by thanking King.

"Thanks Billie:), it was our pleasure being a small part of it all!" she wrote.

"It is sad to see him retire but at the same time you feel so lucky to have been able to witness it" - Kim Clijsters on Roger Federer

Roger Federer speaks to the media during a press conference at the Laver Cup 2022

Four-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters has joined a long list of players and fans to have paid tribute to Roger Federer.

In an interview with Eurosport, Clijsters said she was sad Federer was retiring but that she felt fortunate to have witnessed him in action during "big moments in tennis history."

"Very funny, it's so great. And again, it is sad, right? It is sad to see him retire but at the same time you feel so lucky to have been able to witness it. I feel really lucky that I've been able to sit up close on courts where he's been playing finals against Rafa and big moments in tennis history," she said.

The Belgian also spoke about Pete Sampras' Grand Slam record and how no one expected it to be overhauled. She went on to hail Roger Federer's achievements on and off the court.

"I don't think anybody really expected it. I remember, all the broadcasts saying, 'Nobody's going to be able to beat what he's done and nobody is going to be able to even come close to what he's done because this is so legendary'," Clijsters said.

"And then right away, there's already a guy waiting, and so I don't think anybody really expected it because it was such an incredible record to beat," she addd. "To see what he's done, and the way that he's carried himself through it all, and the way that he grew and became this incredible elegant tennis player on and off the court."

