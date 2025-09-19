"Never thought it was going to work well" - Roger Federer reveals the truth behind leaving $100M Nike deal to join hands with On

Roger Federer recently opened up about his decision to leave Nike for Swiss footwear and performance wear brand On. The tennis star looked back on his decision and admitted that he hadn't expected to see the amount of success the company has achieved in the past few years.Federer spent most of his tennis career as a Nike athlete. The Swiss legend had signed a 10 year long deal with the brand, which saw him receive $10 million annually, totaling a $100 million over the course of a decade. However, this deal expired in 2018 and the two parties went their separate ways due to a multitude of reasons. Soon after, in 2019, the 44-year-old reportedly invested $50 million for a 3% stake in Swiss footwear brand On.Over the past few years, On has seen an incredible amount of growth. In a recent interview with CNBC television, Roger Federer admitted he hadn't expected his deal with On to work out so well, saying“I never thought it was going to work this well. All I thought was it would be cool to work with a Swiss brand, help the guys out. Because actually we started working on a shoe before I even had a deal with On, because I thought it'd be nice to help a Swiss brand out in the market. So now you could think I was a little naive of what I did or had a good sense. I'm not sure.”Federer went on to reflect on the journey of the brand and their future, adding,“But, you know, I did hope that they were going to be successful, but never at the speed like that. You know, I didn't know that a brand could grow this quickly. It's been a wonderful journey and obviously it's still so much more ahead. I mean, the numbers are incredible and we hope we can keep going and obviously also potentially enter new sports obviously if we want growth.&quot;According to recent reports, Federer’s stake in On is currently worth nearly $500 million, with the brand earning him more money than his 20 Grand Slam titles.Roger Federer shares glimpses of his time at Laver Cup 2025Federer at the Laver Cup 2025 (Image Source: Getty)Roger Federer is currently in San Francisco, California as he gears up to support the 2025 Laver Cup. The tournament is scheduled to take place between September 19 and 21, with the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev and Holger Rune representing Team Europe, while Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur and more competing for Team World.Recently, Federer took to Instagram to share snaps of his time at the event, posing with Alcaraz, Zverev, Casper Rudd and more. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRoger Federer competed in the Laver Cup four times during his career, leading Team Europe to the trophy in 2017, 2018, and 2019. In 2022, he retired from tennis after one final appearance at the Laver Cup.