Several tennis fans are delighted by Carlos Alcaraz’s latest vote of confidence in Jannik Sinner. Many also compared the duo’s camaraderie to that of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are currently contesting the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin. The Spaniard has registered one win and one loss so far, with a victory against Andrey Rublev [7-5, 6-2], and a defeat to Alexander Zverev [7-6 (3), 3-6, 4-6]. Sinner, meanwhile, has dominated in each of his two encounters so far, against Stefanos Tsitsipas [6-4, 6-4] and against Novak Djokovic [7-5, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (2)].

The Italian’s heroics against the otherwise indomitable World No. 1 have impressed his arch-rival Alcaraz. In his latest press conference at the ATP Finals, the Spaniard praised the high quality of tennis displayed in the match.

"As a huge fan of tennis, it was one of the best matches of the year. It was high quality of tennis. I think everybody enjoy that match. It was unbelievable," Alcaraz said.

The Spaniard then made a bold prediction about Jannik Sinner’s chances of winning a Grand Slam and giving himself an opportunity to grab the No. 1 ranking during the 2024 season.

"I have no doubts about it. He is one of those guys who are able to win a Grand Slam. I think he's going to reach the World No. 1 in 2024 or he's going to give himself the chance to reach the No. 1. That's my prediction," Carlos Alcaraz said.

The Spaniard’s word of support for his arch-rival and their camaraderie intrigued tennis fans on social media.

One fan pointed at the World No. 2’s losing 3-4 head-to-head against Jannik Sinner as the reason for his frequent promotion of the Italian.

“Carlos been fighting for his life in their matchup for 2 years and then would get online and see people call Sinner a fraud, he’s been TIRED,” one fan concluded.

Several fans drew parallels between the Alcaraz-Sinner rivalry and the Federer-Nadal rivalry. A few also compared Holger Rune, who has similarly been knocking on the doors of success, to Novak Djokovic, who was allegedly the less-favored one during the Big-3 era.

“This is starting to feel like the new Fedal & Rune as the villain for some reason,” one fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Jannik Sinner to take on Holger Rune, Carlos Alcaraz to face Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 ATP Finals

The 2023 ATP Finals line-up featuring Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune

Jannik Sinner, Holger Rune and Carlos Alcaraz are now gearing up for their final group-stage encounters at the 2023 ATP Finals.

On Thursday, November 16, Sinner and Rune, who feature in the Green Group, will battle it out against each other for a spot in the semifinals. The duo’s chances of qualifying will also depend on the outcome of Novak Djokovic’s match against Hubert Hurkacz.

Meanwhile, on Friday, November 17, Carlos Alcaraz, drawn in the Red Group, will take on Daniil Medvedev, who has already confirmed his place in the final four. The Spaniard’s qualification will depend on the outcome of Andrey Rublev’s match against Alexander Zverev.