New Roger Federer gold coin to be launched on 3 September

Back in December last year, Roger Federer made headlines for becoming the first living person to be immortalized on a Swiss franc coin.

Naturally, those 20-franc silver coins attracted huge demand from fans all over the world. Add to that the limited production, and the coins were sold out at the speed of light; the gargantuan demand even forced the Swissmint website to crash.

Fast forward to today, and it has come to light that Swissmint are now launching a new series of Roger Federer coins - but this time in gold.

Swissmint will be immortalizing the legendary Roger Federer on a new series of 50-franc gold coins. The sale of these coins is expected to be underway this Thursday morning (3 September).

Only 10,000 pieces of the gold Roger Federer coin will go on sale

Roger Federer is arguably the greatest personality in the history of Switzerland, and as such he is often honored and commemorated in different ways by his countrymen. From postage stamps to streets, the Swiss legend finds his name on a plethora of subjects in the nation.

Very recently, Roger Federer also found his name etched into the glorious history of Switzerland as he was picked to be one of the chapters in a 100-part series by the Swiss National Museum.

Due to the extraordinary demand of the previous silver coins, Swissmint decided to go ahead with a gold series too. However, these would hold the value of fifty Swiss francs instead of the 20 that was bestowed upon the silver ones.

The number of pieces on sale this time is 10,000, which is considerably lower than the figure of 55,000 that was produced for the silver version. Thus, Federer fans as well as the Swissmint website can once again expect a lot of traffic come the 3rd of September.

A lot of the fans who were left empty-handed last December will be eager to avail this opportunity to purchase a piece of Roger Federer memorabilia.

These gold commemorative coins are expected to go on sale at 8 am local time on Thursday. Along with these gold ones, there will be a few more silver 20-franc coins of Roger Federer up for grabs too. Additionally, there will also be a ‘trial minting’ coin which features the legendary Swiss with a tennis ball and his ‘RF’ logo on his headband.

Sale of @rogerfederer gold coin starts on Sep 3, 2020 at 8am (2am ET) on https://t.co/aj4x5d9W4n. More silver coins will also be available, plus the 'trial minting' which, in contrast to the regular silver coin, has an added tennis ball and the RF-logo on Roger's headband. — Cromar (@zattorc) September 1, 2020

Needless to say, a coin like this would be a prized possession for every Roger Federer fan. The value of these coins comes not only from Federer’s aura and greatness, but also from the fact that he is (till date) the only living man to be accorded such an honor.