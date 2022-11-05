Next Gen ATP Finals 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

Future stars of the men's game are set to battle it out at the 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals, which will take place from November 8-12.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz is the defending champion, but withdrew from the tournament. Jannik Sinner, who won the tournament in 2019, also qualified for this edition, but won't be competing either.

Holger Rune, who's in the midst of a breakout season and has been in great form over the past few weeks, is the top seed. He's currently a semifinalist at the Paris Masters and will take on Felix Auger-Aliassime on Saturday for a place in the title round.

Lorenzo Musetti has successfully made the transition to the senior tour over the last year. He clinched his maiden title at the Hamburg Open in July and recently cracked the top 25 in the ATP rankings. He failed to make it past the round-robin stage last year and will be aiming for a better showing this time around.

Jack Draper has also had a successful year and will be looking to end it on a high at the Next Gen ATP Finals. Brandon Nakashima has been a mainstay on the ATP tour for a while now and captured his first title at the San Diego Open a couple of months ago. He was a semifinalist here last year.

Jiri Lehecka, Tseng Chun-hsin, Francesco Passaro and Dominic Stricker are the remaining four competitors in this year's edition. A good result here is certainly indicative of a bright future, as evidenced by Alcaraz and Sinner's success.

On that note, here's where you can catch all the action at the tournament:

Next Gen ATP Finals channel and live streaming list

Lorenzo Musetti will be competing in the Next Gen ATP Finals for a second straight year.

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore.

Iqiyi - China.

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia and Scandinavia (excluding Denmark).

Nova Sport - Czech Republic.

TV2 - Denmark.

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland.

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece.

Polsat - Poland.

Tennis Channel - USA.

TSN - Canada.

Latin America - ESPN.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Poll : 0 votes