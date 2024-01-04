Naomi Osaka's sister Mari Osaka has accused their father Leonard François of abuse and emotional harassment, revealing that he has abused her since she was young and that he continues to emotionally abuse her to this day.

In a now-deleted post on Instagram, the elder Osaka, who was a former WTA player before moving away from the game, stating that she was "disgusted" by her father and that he has failed in "every way imaginable."

Naomi Osaka's sister went on to accuse Francois of trespassing into her and her mother's house even though he has a place of his own and threatened to call on the cops if he did it again. Startlingly, she also referred to him as a "coward" who hid behind his physical ability to "beat her down."

"I want you to know how disappointed and disgusted I am in you, as a father and human being in general. You have failed in every way imaginable. You have abused me since I was young and continue to harass my mother. You continue to emotionally abuse her and trespass into our home when you have your own," Mari Osaka wrote.

"I'm making this public knowledge because you are a coward who hides behind his physical ability to beat me down and our refusal to call to cops on you. This is it, I'm really done with you and the next time I see your face I am calling the police. Consider this a threat," she added.

Mari Osaka further remarked that she will not hesitate to kill her father unless he killed her first, emphasizing that she was willing to fight for both her and her mother.

"The way you have hurt me and our family honestly I wont regret it if they kill you so yea come back to the house and threaten to beat me up again. I will fight back and I will fight for both of us. I will kill you unless you kill me first by bringing a gun like the coward you are," Mari Osaka wrote.

"I've already known since birth I'm the daughter to the devil" - Naomi Osaka's sister Mari

Naomi Osaka's sister Mari, having given her father this warning, noted in the post that she had always known that she was the "daughter to the devil," saying:

"So go ahead let's see what type of man you really are even though I've already known since birth I'm the daughter to the devil. God help me when he comes again."

Mari Osaka reached a career-high rank of World No. 280 before announcing her retirement in 2021. Since then, she has been focused on her art and fashion designing career.

