"Next year we drink one together" - Benoit Paire responds to video of fan chugging beer at US Open for the second straight year

Benoit Paire reacted to a video of a fan chugging down a beer in two back-to-back editions of the US Open.

Last year, a spectator made headlines by downing a mug of beer when she saw herself on the big screen. She repeated the feat during the third-round clash between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Roberto Bautista Agut. Moments later, she quickly drank another cup of beer as the crowd applauded her.

A video of both incidents was posted on Twitter and Benoit Paire reacted to it by offering to "drink one together" next year.

"Ok next year we drink one together," the Frenchman wrote.

Benoit Paire was eliminated in the opening round of the US Open

Benoit Paire lost to seventh seed Cameron Norrie in the opening round of the 2022 US Open. The in-form Brit beat him 6-0, 7-6(1), 6-0. Norrie also beat the Frenchman in their first encounter at the 2019 ASB Classic, 6-3, 6-2.

Paire has had a disastrous season so far, winning a meager four out of 26 matches. His best run came at the Australian Open, where he reached the third round before losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Frenchman's latest victory came against Peter Gojowczyk at the Citi Open in Washington, D.C.

Paire opened up about his depression earlier this year and said that he is visiting hypnotists and psychologists, and has a mental trainer to help him. He hopes that the help he is receiving will aid him on the court as well.

“My head, I don’t know when it will get better. It’s an injury that can be very long and I hope it will be as short as possible," Paire said. “I realised that I needed help and that I needed to be better on the court. I’m seeing shrinks, a lot of people to try to understand what’s happening to me. On my own, I couldn’t cope. I see a hypnotist, a psychologist. I have a mental trainer to discuss a lot of things to try to correct this.”

Benoit Paire has fallen to No. 173 in the ATP rankings and will be keen to fight his way back up again. The talented Frenchman was ranked as high as No. 18 in 2016.

