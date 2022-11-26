"Nice to see you again" - Roger Federer shares images of his post-retirement Wimbledon visit 

Roger Federer visited Wimbledon on Friday and later took to social media to share images of the same.

The Swiss maestro is considered one of the greatest players of all time and his achievements at Wimbledon have been surpassed by none. On his recent visit to England, the 20-time Grand Slam champion went to SW19 and visited the hallowed lawns of the All-England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

The 41-year-old, who won eight Wimbledon titles during his illustrious career, shared a picture of the Wimbledon trophy on Instagram and captioned the post:

"Nice to see you again"

Federer also spent some time on the Center Court and posted pictures of the same on Instagram.

Roger Federer's Instagram story on Friday

He last played at Wimbledon in 2021, when he made a quarterfinal exit after losing to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in three straight sets. He was ruled out of this year's edition as he had not completely recovered from a knee injury.

He was last seen in action at the 2022 Laver Cup, where he teamed up with Rafael Nadal for a doubles match against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe — which will go down as the final professional game of his playing career.

"Tokyo, you were incredible as always" - Roger Federer on his recent trip to Japan's capital city

Roger Federer at the 2022 Laver Cup 2022

Since retiring from the sport this year, Roger Federer has spent time relaxing with his family and friends. The Swiss legend recently visited Tokyo as part of a brand endorsement event. The 'Lifewear Day' event by Uniqlo was hosted at the Ariake Coliseum on November 19.

The 41-year-old later took to social media and expressed gratitude for the warm reception he received during his visit.

"Tokyo, you were incredible as always! I loved seeing all my fans and spending time in such a special place. Thank you @uniqlo for hosting," the Swiss wrote on his social media post.

During the event, the 20-time Major winner took part in a Q and A session with the fans. He sounded delighted about the opportunity to converse with the people of Japan as he always hopes to "inspire the next generation" through his words.

"Being reconnected with the fans or tennis lovers was great. For me, being on any tennis court with fans again is very special, but also especially inspiring the next generation. What we are trying to do here, trying to have an impact, was great," he stated.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes