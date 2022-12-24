"Nice to switch off and explore the fun things"- Emma Raducanu explores Singapore amid practice 

Emma Raducanu spent some time sightseeing in Singapore as she prepares for the 2023 season.

Raducanu recently had a practice session at the Tanglin Club in Singapore, with Nathan Bakri being her sparring partner.

The Brit had a poor 2022 season, winning just 17 out of 36 matches. She suffered a major drop in the rankings following a first-round defeat in her title defense at the US Open.

Raducanu shared a few images of herself sightseeing in Singapore and wrote in her caption that she felt it was nice to "switch off" and explore the city.

"Singaporeeee, round 2! Spent most of it so far recovering to 100%🔋but nice to switch off and explore the fun things this city in nature has to offer. 🎋🐒🐲i love it here 💕a must," the 20-year-old's caption read.

Emma Raducanu last appeared on the court during the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, where she lost 5-7, 6-3, 10-8 to World No. 2 Ons Jabeur.

"I think my goal in 2023 is probably to win a title"- Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu in action at the Korea Open

Emma Raducanu had an injury-laden 2022 season. Her season highlights included reaching the semifinals of the Korea Open and the quarterfinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

The Brit said earlier this month that one of her biggest goals was to walk out on the court and just focus on tennis without thinking about her fitness. She also claimed that she wanted to win a title in 2023.

"One of my biggest goals is to – it might not come this year, but to go out on the court and not think about my fitness, not think about, oh, like start the timer, I've got 60 minutes to finish this match," the World No. 80 said.

"I want to be able to go out there and just focus on the tennis. I think this year I'm in a better position but it's still going to take some time to develop fully. I think my goal in 2023 is probably to win a title," she added.

Raducanu recently appointed Sebastian Sachs as her new coach on a trial basis before deciding to bring him on board permanently. The German is her fifth coach since turning pro in 2021.

Emma Raducanu will start her 2023 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland, which starts on January 2. The 2021 US Open champion will join the likes of Venus Williams, Coco Gauff, Sloane Stephens, and Leylah Fernandez in the main draw of the WTA 250 event.

