In a social media interaction in October 2022, Nick Kyrgios mentioned that he missed spending time on his property in the Bahamas.

Kyrgios owns a property in Nassau, Bahamas' capital city. Even though Kyrgios hasn't shared a lot of information about his house in the scenic island country, he did post a video in June 2016 that gave his followers on social media a brief glimpse of his property there.

The Australian posted a video on Instagram showing his followers a tour of the house and captioned the post with an open invitation to some of his friends.

The 28-year-old also posted a photo of himself relaxing in the pool of his swanky Bahamas home in November 2018.

Kyrgios has treated his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi to getaways in the Bahamas as well. Kyrgios and Hatzi headed to the island country following his loss to Novak Djokovic in the final of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

In October 2022, during a live question-and-answer session on Instagram, Kyrgios also suggested that he would likely go to his Bahamas home and unwind after retiring from tennis.

"I wanna be able to not be bothered, probs gonna go to my house in the Bahamas and just sit and do nothing." Kyrgios said (as reported by Eurosport)

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist's love for Bahamas surfaced again recently, when he shared a photo of himself and Hatzi in the island nation, writing that he missed his "private beach".

"Miss my private beach in the Bahamas," Kyrgios wrote.

Nick Kyrgios' recent injury woes explored

Kyrgios was out due to injuries for most of the 2023 season. The 28-year-old withrew from the 2023 Australian Open due to a left knee injury, which compelled him to eventually undergo surgery. It took him nearly five months to rehabilitate and return to tennis, featuring in a loss to Wu Yibing during their first-round encounter at the 2023 Stuttgart Open.

Another foot injury followed, which ruled him out of the French Open as well. He also sustained a wrist ligament injury that prevented him from participating at Wimbledon and the US Open.

In December 2023, Kyrgios announced on OnlyFans that he would miss the 2024 Australian Open as well.

"Obviously, heartbreaking. I've had so many amazing memories there, and I just want to really get back to playing at the top of my game and doing it right, and I need a little more time," he said.

It's still not clear when and where Kyrgios will return to tennis. However, despite his long-term absence from the ATP Tour, the 28-year-old has certainly kept himself busy. Towards the end of last season, Kyrgios was roped in by The Tennis Channel as an analyst for the Nitto ATP Finals. He also served as a commentator and analyst for Eurosport during its coverage of the 2024 Australian Open.

Nick Kyrgios' very own podcast, Good Trouble, which is backed by Naomi Osaka's production company Hana Kuma, has also debuted. In its first episode, Kyrgios interviewed Michelin Star chef Gordon Ramsay.