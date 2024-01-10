Nick Kyrgios to work with Naomi Osaka's production company in launching video podcast series 'Good Trouble'

Nick Kyrgios is working with Naomi Osaka's production company to launch his video podcast series called "Good Trouble with Nick Kyrgios."

Kyrgios was forced to sit out the majority of the 2023 season because of an arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. As a result, he missed all of the four Grand Slams, with his only participation coming at the Stuttgart Open, where he was defeated in his opening match.

Adding to his injury woes, the former World No. 13 recently announced that he will be missing the 2024 Australian Open for the second year in a row due to a wrist injury.

Despite being absent from the tennis circuit, Kyrgios has managed to keep himself occupied with a new and exciting venture. According to Deadline, the Australian is launching his very own talk show, in collaboration with Osaka's media company, Hana Kuma, called the 'Good Trouble' video podcast series.

The show is scheduled to kick off on January 24 and will feature interviews with renowned celebrities from various walks of life.

To kick things off, Kyrgios will have British chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay as his first guest. The series will also feature tennis stars Frances Tiafoe and Naomi Osaka.

Other than that the guest lineup is stacked with incredible individuals, including Jemele Hill, Jay Shetty, Rainn Wilson, Gary Vaynerchuk, and even the legendary boxer Mike Tyson.

Nick Kyrgios on defeating Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer: "All of a sudden it just happened, and my life changed"

Last month, Nick Kyrgios appeared on the 'On Purpose with Jay Shetty' podcast, where he discussed his experience of playing professional tennis and the challenge of facing off against the 'Big 3' - Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer.

Kyrgios expressed that tennis has been an "interesting journey" for him. Until the age of 17 or 18, he did not take the sport seriously enough to envision himself on the ATP Tour, defeating players like Djokovic, Nadal, and Federer.

However, once he shifted his focus towards his professional tennis career, he realized that the sport had changed his life.

"Look, tennis was, it was such an interesting journey," Kyrgios said (2:43). "You know, I never thought I was 17, 18, still in school and people were telling me, you could really do something. I never took myself seriously enough to one day be on the [ATP] Tour, beating people like Djokovic, Nadal & Federer. It was just never in my mind. And then all of a sudden it just happened. And my life changed."

Nick Kyrgios further expressed that he feels like he has imposter syndrome as he finds it difficult to believe in his achievements.

"It's like I have big imposter syndrome. Like I'm sitting here. I watch you, my bed in my house in Canberra. I'm watching you. And then now all of a sudden I'm here having a conversation. Like that's just, for me, it's crazy," he added.

