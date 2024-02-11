Nick Kyrgios and American YouTuber Logan Paul scout for teammates as they join forces for Pokemon UNITE Championship Series

American YouTuber Logan Paul and Australian professional tennis player Nick Kyrgios are looking for teammates to join them in the upcoming Pokemon UNITE Championship Series, a major esports event featuring the popular strategic team battle game.

Pokemon UNITE is a free-to-play, cross-platform game that was released in 2021. It features 5-on-5 team battles, where players control their favorite Pokemon and use their abilities to score points.

The 2024 Pokemon UNITE Championship Series will be held in Honolulu, Hawai’i. The championship consists of regional qualifiers, followed by a grand final where the best teams will face off for a share of the $1 million prize pool.

Paul and Kyrgios are both avid fans of Pokemon. The American influencer has been collecting and selling rare Pokemon cards for years. The Aussie has also expressed his love for Pokemon on several occasions and has tattoos of Pokemon characters all over his body.

The two celebrities met in February 2023 when Kyrgios appeared as a guest on Paul’s Impaulsive podcast. Paul revealed that Kyrgios was the one who introduced him to Pokemon UNITE and that they have been playing together ever since.

On Saturday, February 10, Paul tweeted his desire to compete in the Pokemon UNITE Championship Series along with Kyrgios and invited teammates for their squad.

"One year ago, Nick Kyrgios came on my podcast and told me about a Nintendo Switch game called "Pokemon Unite." Given my obsession with Pokemon, I finally started playing & now I’m addicted," Logan Paul wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Nick & I want to compete in the Championship Tournament but we don’t have a team… anyone looking for two strong teammates OR want to form an eSports team with us?" Paul added.

Kyrgios quoted Paul’s tweet and expressed his excitement and support.

"Let’s go!!! This gonna be crazy! @LoganPaul man of many talents," Nick Kyrgios shared.

Nick Kyrgios shuts down retirement speculations, assures fans of comeback

Nick Kyrgios has dismissed all the rumors surrounding his retirement in a recent video, putting an end to speculation.

Kyrgios' 2023 season had been marred with multiple injuries, which forced him to miss all the major tournaments in the tennis calendar. He played his only match at the Stuttgart Open in June 2023, where he was defeated in straight sets by Yibing Wu in the first round.

Despite pondering the potential end of his career in a recent Sydney Morning Herald column, Kyrgios has emphatically denied retirement rumors.

"Hey guys so I’ve woken up today and realized about some articles going around saying that I’m retired and I’m not going to play anymore. And I just want to clear it up like it’s absolute nonsense. Yeah the last year has been tough with injury. My knee, my wrist. But I’m hungry as ever, constantly rehabbing, in the gym," Nick Kyrgios said in the video.

Nick Kyrgios assured his fans that a return to the game is imminent.

"Part of the why I’m commentating and doing all things around AO ( Australian Open) is to still feel that fire and still be a part of it. So I just wanted to let everyone know, all my fans, I’m coming back. Stay tuned. There is plenty left in the tank. Don’t stress," Nick Kyrgios said.

What the future has in store for Nick Kyrgios remains to be seen.