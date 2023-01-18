Nick Kyrgios apologizes to fans for not "knocking on the doors" of a Grand Slam again after Australian Open withdrawal

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios apologized to his supporters for skipping the 2023 Australian Open as he reflected on his decision to withdraw from the Melbourne Major. The 27-year-old also thanked his fans for their continuous support.

The tennis 'badboy' pulled out of the Slam due to a knee injury. Kyrgios also missed the inaugural United Cup ahead of the Australian Open, announcing his decision just a day before the tournament commenced.

The World No. 21 turned to social media to pen down his thoughts after the latest withdrawal, thanking his fans and apologizing to them. He also said that it's "never easy sitting and watching" a Grand Slam at home.

"As the emotions have settled...I just want to thank everyone who has sent their positive energy my way. But also apologize to all my fans who wanted me to knock on the door of a Slam again....never easy sitting and watching...the journey continues," Nick Kyrgios captioned his post.

Kyrgios announced his decision to withdraw from the Australian Open at a press conference a day ahead of his first-round fixture against Russia's Roman Safiullin. He expressed his sadness at missing the tournament.

"I'm devastated, obviously. I've had some great tournaments here, winning the doubles last year and playing the tennis of my life probably going into this event," he said.

"Pretty brutal, one of the most important tournaments of my year and it hasn't been easy," he added. "There's a mixture of emotions... just bad timing, but that's life. injuries are part of the sport."

Kyrgios earlier played a charity match against former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic on January 13 at the Rod Laver Arena. Despite having injury concerns, Kyrgios beat Djokovic, 4-3(3), 2-4, 10-9.

Nick Kyrgios won the 2022 Australian Open doubles title

At the 2022 Australian Open, Nick Kyrgios won the doubles event partnering up with compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis. The 2022 win remains his only Grand Slam title, in both singles and doubles.

However, he failed to replicate his form in the singles event, crashing out of Melbourne Park in the second round. The Australian lost to eventual runner-up Daniil Medvedev.

Kyrgios also reached the Wimbledon 2022 final after Rafael Nadal withdrew from their semi-final clash due to an abdominal injury. The Australian lost to Novak Djokovic in the final, with the Serb clinching his 21st Grand Slam title.

