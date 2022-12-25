Mercurial Aussie Nick Kyrgios believes he is an icon in the world of tennis given how he has been a big attraction point for audiences across the globe. His aggressive brand of tennis, coupled with his shenanigans on the court, makes him a very exciting watch for not only his fans but also for the neutrals.

While the Aussie does have several detractors, not many can argue against his tennis skills. Kyrgios is regarded as one of the best servers of all time, and when on song, he can hit through most defenses with his blistering groundstrokes.

However, the Wimbledon runner-up recently asserted that he is not too concerned with how he is perceived by the general public.

"I don't really care to be honest. Either way, I know I've stayed true to myself ... I play the game the way I want to play it," the Aussie said while speaking to AAP.

Highlighting his immense popularity in the sport, the Aussie also labeled the 2022 season a "breakthrough year" for him. Kyrgios not only reached his maiden singles Slam final (at Wimbledon) but also lifted his first Major in doubles after winning the Australian Open with Thanasi Kokkinakis.

"And whatever people say, my stadiums are always full. A lot of people have gravitated towards my type of tennis, I've been a kind of icon in the sport and, obviously, been able to be consistent in 2022. I guess you could say it was a breakthrough year," he added.

"Of the four, Wimbledon's always been my first shot to win a slam" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios [right] after losing the 2022 Wimbledon final to Novak Djokovic

During the interview, Nick Kyrgios stressed that he is not putting unnecessary pressure on himself to do well at the Australian Open. However, he did reveal that he has been training well and that he has been in good spirits in recent days.

"I'm training well, enjoying it, mentally feeling good. That's all that really matters," he said. "Whether I go in there and win the [Australian Open] or lose first round, I'm the same person. I'm taking it day by day, I'm a day-by-day person. I'm not thinking ahead at all," the Aussie said.

The 27-year-old believes Wimbledon offers him his best chance of winning a Major. This is no surprise given grass complements his aggressive tennis more than any other surface.

"Of the four (grand slams) Wimbledon's always been my first shot to win a slam. It's still true that it's my best chance, definitely - it's the biggest one and the most important one," he added.

