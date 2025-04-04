Nick Kyrgios breaks silence with 2-word response to rumors of breakup with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi

After days of speculation, Nick Kyrgios finally addressed the rumors about his breakup with his girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi. The Aussie tennis star denied the reports with a two-word response.

The couple publicly revealed their relationship in 2021 and has since frequently shared admiration for each other on social media. However, in the past few days, the rumor mill has been working overtime and minting reports about their breakup.

An X account shared a poster featuring Kyrgios and Hatzi with the headline claiming they have broken up. Responding to it, the 29-year-old tennis star wrote:

"Fake news"

Thus, Kyrgios shut down the rumors with just two words. Earlier as well, he had reacted with a heart-eyes emoji on Hatzi's Instagram post which was a sign of their continued admiration for each other.

Kyrgios first met Hatzi in Sydney when he visited Casa Amor Interiors, a venture owned by Hatzi. Their professional meet-up turned into a romantic one, and they publicly revealed their relationship in December 2021.

"I love the term WAG" - When Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi opened up about being called a WAG on tour

Nick Kyrgios with his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Speaking to Stellar Magazine in 2023, Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi, admitted she loved the term WAG (Wives and Girlfriends). It is a term used to refer to partners of athletes.

"I love the term WAG," Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi, told Stellar, via The Daily Telegraph. "I don’t know why there are negative connotations; I don’t know where they came from. I’m my own person, but at the same time I’m supporting my partner, which I’m very happy to do. We support each other."

In the same interview, Hatzi also admitted that she and Kyrgios have had conversations about their wedding. She said that they love each other and the possibility of tying the knot exists.

"It will come one day. We’ve definitely had conversations," she added. "We love each other, and there’s no rush. It’ll happen when it happens. Nick tells me every day that he wants a baby."

In tennis terms, Kyrgios made a comeback to the court this season after a long hiatus due to injuries. He played at the Brisbane International, the Australian Open, the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, and the Miami Open.

After three first-round exits in singles, the 29-year-old managed to win a match after over two-and-a-half years in the Miami Open first round. He defeated Mackenzie McDonald but lost to Karen Khachanov in the second round.

