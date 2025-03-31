Nick Kyrgios & Paula Badosa gush over Aussie's girlfriend Costeen turning up the glamor in latest mirror selfie

Maverick Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has taken to social media to gush over a selfie posted by his girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi. Kyrgios is in a long-term relationship with 24-year-old influencer Hatzi. Hatzi was a student and working in the vehicle industry when she met Kyrgios three years ago.

Paula Badosa, the Spanish World No. 11, whose season has been disrupted due to a recurring back injury, is friends with Kyrgios. The veteran Australian has spoken before about Badosa's talent as a player, and their tennis careers have coincided.

Kyrgios's response to Hatzi's Instagram post was a smiling face with heart eyes emoji. Badosa's response went a step further, as the 27-year-old wrote:

"Sooo prettyy!!!"

Costeen Hatzi Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/p/DH2olS7pFgP/?igsh=MTZ1bG9sbXkzcXk2bQ%3D%3D)

After pairing up with Kyrgios, Hatzi's Instagram following ballooned from 9000 followers to 180,000. The couple is now well established on Tour and often post about their life on the road.

Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi enjoy a glamorous, globetrotting lifestyle as Kyrgios's career winds down

2nd Annual Desert Smash Pickleball Challenge with WTA Foundation's Global Women's Health Fund in support of UNICEF - Source: Getty

Kyrgios and Hatzi's social media posts often show off an expensive lifestyle. Nick Kyrgios remains a tennis professional, even if his career is now winding down. Despite appearances, Hatzi told Stellar magazine (as reported by dailymail.co.uk) that her life is regimented and anything but glamorous:

"I spend a lot of time alone on the tour. I wake up in the morning, we go get breakfast, then we go into the courts. Nick trains for about an hour and a half, we go back to the player's lounge, eat some food, then come back home and Nick gets physio."

Kyrgios, a former Wimbledon finalist, was once ranked as high as No.13 by the ATP. He has seven ATP singles titles to his name, but most tennis watchers agree he never fully reached his potential. He's one of only three players to have beaten all three of his era's legends - Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal - the first time he played against them.

Kyrgios's talent on the court was always compromised by his unerring ability to get into trouble. He argued with chair umpires, officials, members of the audience, and fellow players on many occasions. Early exits this year at the Australian Open, Indian Wells, and Miami suggest that Kyrgios won't be long in joining Hatzi as a full-time social media influencer.

