Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi captures adorable scene of their puppy watching Aussie's practice session

Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi, shared a picture of their pet dog, Boo, adorably watching the former World No. 13 practice on the court. Kyrgios, who recently returned to the tour after being sidelined due to injury, is often accompanied by Hatzi to games and off-court outings.

Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi started dating in 2021 after they first exchanged business-related words on social media over purchasing a mirror. Hatzi, who graduated with a bachelor's degree in psychological science, adopted a dachshund pet with Kyrgios in August 2023. Since then, they have posted updates about their life with the brown-colored puppy.

In Hatzi's recent Instagram story, she shared a picture of the pet dog watching Nick Kyrgios play on the court.

"Boo watching @k1ngkyrg1ios"

Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi shared a video of Boo watching the Aussie play; Instagram - @costeenhatzi

Some days into 2025, Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend posted an Instagram story of their dog sleeping peacefully on the couple's lap, noting how Boo needs to take one leg of each to feel comfortable.

"Has to always be half on me and half on Nick," her story caption read.

Besides being a constant in the Aussie's players' box, Costeen Hatzi balances an impressive social media career. She often endorses brands, featuring mainly in skincare, and apparel campaigns. She boasts 181,000 followers on Instagram.

Kyrgios, the 2022 US Open doubles title winner, amassed seven ATP Tour singles titles in his career. 2023 and 2024 were marred because of ankle and wrist injuries but the 29-year-old returned to the competitive court in 2025, pairing with Novak Djokovic at the Brisbane International.

Nick Kyrgios on why he didn't want to return to playing singles at the Australian Open

Kyrgios at the 2025 Australian Open - Day 2 - (Source: Getty)

Nick Kyrgios played in a major tournament at the 2025 Australian Open after winning the doubles match at the 2022 US Open. He faced off Jacob Fearnley in the opening round but succumbed in straight sets. After the heartbreak, he revealed that he might not play a singles match on the Melbourne court in the future.

"Realistically I can't really see myself probably playing singles again here. It was special. Like taking that in, it was pretty good. I knew that I have doubles, so I kind of was taking everything in tonight in those moments. It was nuts. I didn't want to just throw in the towel and walk off or retire. I was hurting physically. I respect my opponent. The fans waited hours to come see me play. Realistically I can't see myself playing a singles match here again."

He further noted how playing in a Slam was physically challenging for him.

"When you're competing for the biggest tournaments in the world and you're struggling to win sets physically, it's pretty tough. But I've still got a long year ahead. I'm trusting the process that I can still be able to do some cool things this year at some stage."

Kyrgios paired with Thenasi Kokkinakis in the doubles but they retired midway through the match due to injury.

